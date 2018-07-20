JioPhone available for Rs 501 from today under Monsoon Hungama Offer

During RIL's 41st Annual General Meeting earlier this month, Mukesh Ambani announced a host of launches, including the Monsoon Hungama Offer that allows customers to exchange their old feature phones for a brand new JioPhone for just Rs 501. The offer is going live on July 20 at 5:01 pm. JioPhone that also has a voice assistant, HelloJio, costs Rs 1,500. The JioPhone will get support for popular apps like Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube from August 15 onwards. Option to register for the exchange is already live on the company's website. All one needs to do is feed in details like name, phone number and pin code and register oneself for the scheme.

The Ambanis also announced the new version of the mobile set, JioPhone 2 that will be rolled out from August 15. At Rs 2,999, JioPhone 2 is slightly more expensive than the base model. The new avatar with a QWERTY keypad will have multiple additional features including horizontal screen viewing.

JioPhone 2 can accommodate dual nano SIMs. The screen is 2.4-inch QVGA display. The device comes with 512MB RAM and 4GB of internal storage. A 2000mAh battery powers JioPhone 2 that can hold an SD card up with memory up to 128GB. JioPhone 2 will come with a 2 Megapixel primary camera and a VGA camera on the front panel.

"Since I last spoke we have doubled our customer base. Reliance Jio has 215 million customers now. No company in the world has been able to achieve this growth in just two years," said Mukesh Ambani, during the AGM.

Another upcoming service by Jio is fixed line broadband service, JioGigaFiber that will offer fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband connections. Starting August 15, those interested can register through MyJio or Jio.com. Locations from where they get maximum registration will see an early roll out of JioGigaFiber.