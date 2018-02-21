Kangana Ranaut, Bipasha Basu accuse Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali of unpaid dues, breach of contract

In the midst of the PNB-Nirav Modi-Mehul Choksi saga, Kangana Ranaut and Bipasha Basu have accused Gitanjali Gems of not fully paying or breach of contract. This comes days after news of Priyanka Chopra, the global ambassador of Nirav Modi Jewels, seeking legal counsel to terminate her contract with the company came forth. Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are at the heart of the Rs 11,400 crore Punjab National Bank scam that was carried on through fake LoUs.

Kanagana Ranaut, star of movies like Queen and Rangoon, was the brand ambassador of Gitanjali Gems' brand Nakshatra and Bipasha Basu, known for films such as Omkara and Raaz, was the brand of another Gitanjali brand, Gili.

Ranaut, who was named the ambassador of the diamond brand in 2016, apparently has outstanding dues beyond the stipulated contract, a spokesperson for the actress told The Economic Times. Nakshatra has mostly cast stars as its brand ambassadors. Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif had both been ambassadors before the Queen actor.



Basu told the newspaper that her photographs were used for Gili endorsements even after the expiration of the contract. Her managers tried to stop the company, but were unsuccessful. The actress, who was named the ambassador in 2008, claims to have lost many other jewellery endorsements because of this. Kriti Sanon is the current ambassador of Gili.

Priyanka Chopra, who is now seeking to terminate her contract with Nirav Modi Jewels in the light of the scam, was named the ambassador early last year.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, whose film Aiyaary is running in theatres currently, was also part of the advertisement featuring Priyanka Chopra for Nirav Modi Jewels. Malhotra, however, said that his contract with the diamond company got over last year and that he has nothing to say about the scam.



