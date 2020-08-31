'Left an indelible mark on India's growth': PM Modi, President Kovind honour Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, 84, passed away on Monday evening. Politicians across party lines and people from all walks of life expressed their sorrow over his demise. The government has declared seven-day state mourning from August 31 to September 6 throughout India in memoriam.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled Pranab Mukherjee's contribution to the growth of India. Calling the former President "a towering statesman", the Prime Minister noted his long-lasting work in key economic and strategic ministries. He also recalled how as President, Pranab Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhawan more accessible to common citizens.

"India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," PM Modi tweeted.

"I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti," he further added.

During his political career that spanned decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cz9eqd4sDZ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

Sharing pictures of some memorable moments with "Pranab Da", President Ram Nath Kovind said his demise marks the passing of an era.

"A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens," tweeted President Kovind.

"As the First Citizen, he continued to connect with everyone, bringing Rashtrapati Bhavan closer to the people. He opened its gates for public visit. His decision to discontinue the use of the honorific 'His Excellency' was historic," he further added.

Endowed with perspicacity and wisdom, Bharat Ratna Shri Mukherjee combined tradition and modernity. In his 5 decade long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held. He endeared himself to people across political spectrum President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

Sharing some memorable moments with Pranab Da pic.twitter.com/7amNOBTMhG President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also joined the nation in paying homage to Pranab Mukherjee.

"With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee.



I join the country in paying homage to him.



My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends. pic.twitter.com/zyouvsmb3V Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2020

"Saddened to hear of the passing away of former Rashtrapati Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Over the decades, he served the nation in various capacities. Periodically, have benefitted from his wise counsel. India loses an experienced and seasoned leader. Condolences," tweeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Saddened to hear of the passing away of former Rashtrapati Shri. Pranab Mukherjee. Over the decades, he served the nation in various capacities. Periodically, have benefitted from his wise counsel. India loses an experienced and seasoned leader. Condolences. Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 31, 2020

"Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Former President & Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee He was an unparalleled mentor whose doors were always open for all. His unparalleled legacy will be remembered for generations Deepest condolences to his bereaved family," tweeted Union Commerce and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Former President & Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee



He was an unparalleled mentor whose doors were always open for all. His unparalleled legacy will be remembered for generations



Deepest condolences to his bereaved family pic.twitter.com/3lKhGs1fqe Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 31, 2020

"Deeply saddened to hear Pranab da Mukherjee passed away. Our former President, a Bharat Ratna and a thorough gentleman. We shared a very warm and cordial relationship. Heartfelt condolences to the family," tweeted renowned singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Deeply saddened to hear Pranab da Mukherjee passed away. Our former President, a Bharat Ratna and a thorough gentleman. We shared a very warm and cordial relationship. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 31, 2020

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He served India passionately for several decades. My condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted parliamentarian and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.