Lockdown 4.0: Only local, swadeshi products to be sold at military canteens from June 1, says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that only local or indigenous products will be sold at paramilitary canteens across the country. This decision will be effective from June 1. This move comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated local manufacturers and retailers during his address to the nation on Tuesday.

The Home Minister tweeted, "Yesterday PM Modi appealed to the citizens to make India self-reliant and urged them to use local products. This move will ensure that India emerges as a global leader in the coming days."

"To this end, the Home Ministry has decided that all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens in the country will only sell swadeshi (local) products. This order will be effective from June 1. Through this around 10 lakh CAPF personnel and 50 lakh of their family members will use swadeshi products," the minister further added.

(CAPF) 01 2020 CAPF 10 CAPF 50 - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 13, 2020

The CAPF includes the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Security Guard (NSG) and Assam Rifles.

Also read: Coronavirus live updates: PM Modi to hold high-level meet at 4.30 pm to discuss lockdown 4.0

Amit Shah urged the citizens of India to use as many swadeshi products as they can and also urge others to use such indigenous products. "This is not the time to be left behind but to turn a crisis into an opportunity," stated the minister. He said that if every Indians decide to use local products, then India will become self-reliant in five years.

On Tuesday, PM Modi stressed on the importance of a Aatma Nirbhar Bharat or a self-reliant India. He said that all global brands that we are so fond of now started as local brands. With the love, encouragement and advocacy of local brands they emerged as global. "Be vocal for local," he said as he thanked local manufacturers and retailers for meeting the demand amid the nationwide lockdown.

Also read: Modi announces package for land and labour, talks about Make in India 2.0 amid coronavirus crisis

Also read: Coronavirus: Local content based incentives on the anvil for manufacturing sector