Lockdown 5.0: Schools, colleges to open in July

Even as the Centre extended the nationwide lockdown by one month until June 30 to contain the spread of coronavirus, it has said that schools and colleges will open in a phased manner outside containment zones. According to the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions, etc will be opened after consultations with states and union territories. The decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July.

The home ministry said that state governments, union territory administrations have been asked to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a final decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July.

The government will prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in this regard, in consultation with the central ministries, departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19, it said.

Meanwhile, the government has allowed certain activities in the first phase of re-opening outside containment zones from June 1 with special focus on economy. It has removed all restrictions on intra-state and inter-state movement of people. However, the night curfew will continue to remain in force with a revised schedule.

In Phase I, religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants, other hospitality services, and shopping malls will be allowed to open from June 8.

Health Ministry will issue SOPs for the above activities, in consultation with the Central ministries/departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19.

