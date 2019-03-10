Lok Sabha Election 2019: Election to be held in 7 phases, results to be declared on May 23

Lok Sabha election 2019: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced final dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 during a press conference at 5PM on Sunday. The General Elections 2019 will be conducted in seven phases in April-May, beginning from April 11. The elections will be held for 543 seats on nearly 10 lakh polling booths across the country, while the counting of votes will take place on May 23. With the announcement of election dates, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect from today, says Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. At the press conference, CEC Sunil Arora said that nearly 90 crore people are registered as voters, of which 1.5 crore voters in the age of 18 and 19. The current Lok Sabha's tenure ends on June 3.

Here is the timeline of all updates on the Lok Sabha elections 2019 on BusinessToday.In blog.

8:00pm: Samajwadi Party chief and former CM of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav demands change in election dates for the Lok Sabha elections.

7:30pm: Patidar leader Hardik Patel today announced that he will join the Congress on March 12 in presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet in Ahmedabad and will contest from Jamnagar.

To give shape to my intentions to serve society & country, I have decided to join Indian National Congress on 12th March in presence of Shri Rahul Gandhi & other senior leaders. - Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) March 10, 2019

"I would also like to state that if there is no legal hindrance and party decides to field me in electoral politics, I would abide by the party's decision. I am taking this step to serve 125 core citizens of India," he tweeted.

7:20pm: Following the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule, BJP President Amit Shah said that Modi government has dared to take bold and futuristic decisions for the welfare of 130 crore Indians.

PM @narendramodi's government has dared to take bold and futuristic decisions for the welfare of 130 crore Indians. It has struck at the root of corruption and celebrated honesty.#PhirEkBaarModiSarkar will ensure India's giant leap, where everyone will be happy and prosperous. - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 10, 2019

7:10pm: Kashmir leaders slammed Centre for not announcing state elections in J&K in parallel with Lok Sabha elections. CEC Sunil Arora in a press briefing said that no assembly polls will be held in J&K considering the recent incidents, security of candidates.

Decision to hold only Parliamentary elections in J&K confirms sinister designs of GoI. Not letting people elect a government is antithetical to the very idea of democracy. Also a tactic of buying time to disempower people by pushing an agenda that suits their ulterior motives. - Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 10, 2019

The Commission has decided to announce only Parliamentary elections in J&K. Anantnag Lok Sabha seat in J&K to go for polling in three phases due to security reasons, says EC.

Former Chief Minister of the State of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah also criticised PM Modi for not handling national security properly.

- Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 10, 2019

7:00pm: Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party has welcomed the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule and said the victory will be of the truth.

6:50pm: After the Election Commission announced the final dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 during a press conference at 5PM on Sunday, AAP head and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that time has come to throw out the most dictatorial and anti-federal govt in the history of India. The elections to seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 12.

Ultimately back to We the people -the real power of our democracy. Time to throw out the most dictatorial and anti-federal govt in the history of India. Time to seek answers on demonetisation, jobs, destruction of traders n destroying brotherhood amongst different communities - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 10, 2019

6:44pm: Phase 7 of Lok Sabha elections: Important dates

Polls will be held on May 19 in a total of 59 constituencies spread across 8 states. Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Chandigarh (UT), Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

6:42pm: Phase 6 of Lok Sabha elections: Important dates

Polls will be held on May 12 in a total of 59 constituencies spread across 7 states. Delhi-NCR, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

6:40pm: Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections: Important dates

Polls will be held on May 6 in a total of 51 constituencies spread across 7 states. Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

6:37pm: Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections: Important dates

Polls will be held on April 29 in a total of 71 constituencies spread across 9 states. Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

6:35pm: Phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections: Important dates

Polls will be held on April 23 in a total of 115 constituencies spread across 14 states. Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.

6:30pm: Notable deviations from 2014 in EC schedule:

Odisha: 4 phases instead of 2

WB: 7 phases instead of 5

Delhi, Haryana, Punjab: pushed to later phases in May

J&K: No assembly elections

6:25pm: CEC Sunil Arora on J&K Assembly polls: No assembly polls will be held in J&K considering the recent incidents, security of candidates. The Commission has decided to announce only parliamentary elections in J&K. Anantnag Lok Sabha seat in J&K to go for polling in three phases due to security reasons, says EC.

6:24pm:Phase II of Lok Sabha elections: Important dates

Issue of gazette notification : 19th March

Last day of nomination: 26th March

Date for scrutiny of nomination: 27th March

Last date of withdrawal: 29th March

Date of Poll: 18th April

Counting of votes: 23rd May

6:22pm: Phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections: Important dates

Issue of gazette notification : 18th March

Last day of nomination: 25th March

Date for scrutiny of nomination: 26th March

Last date of withdrawal: 28th March

Date of Poll: 11th April

Counting of votes: May 23

LIVE Now : Press Conference by #ElectionCommission of India https://t.co/s05XsYHmKh - PIB India (@PIB_India) March 10, 2019

6:10pm: Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Guided by 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', NDA seeks your blessings again. We spent the last five years fulfilling basic necessities that were left unfulfilled for 70 long years. Now, time has come to build on that and create a strong, prosperous & secure India. #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar."

6:00pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished election officials and security personnel ahead of Lok Sabha elections which will begin next month."The festival of democracy, Elections are here. I urge my fellow Indians to enrich the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with their active participation. I hope this election witnesses a historic turnout. I particularly call upon first time voters to vote in record numbers," PM tweeted after EC announced election dates.

Best wishes to the Election Commission, all those officials and security personnel who will be on the field, across the length and breadth of India assuring smooth elections. India is very proud of the EC for assiduously organising elections for several years. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019

5:55pm: Jammu & Kashmir to have five phase Lok Sabha elections. However, the state will have no assembly election, which is presently under the President's Rule.

5:52pm: Former Chief Minister of the State of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah first reaction on EC announcement.

What happened to @rajnathsingh's assurance to Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha as well as to the all party meeting recently in Delhi that all forces would be made available for simultaneous polls? - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 10, 2019

"In light of the failure to conduct assembly elections on time in J&K I'm retweeting my tweets from a few days ago. PM Modi has surrendered to Pakistan, to the militants & to the hurriyat. Well done Modi Sahib. 56 inch chest failed," he tweeted.

5:50pm: CEC Sunil Arora on J&K Assembly polls: The commission has been looking at security preparedness including recent developments; had several rounds of meetings with all stakeholders. Based on all inputs and recommendations, constraint of security forces and logistics, keeping recent incidents in the state, we have decided only Lok Sabha polls in the state. Assembly polls in the state soon. 3 observers appointed.

5:47pm: 2 phases elections will be held in Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura

3 phases: Assam, Chhattisgarh

4 phases: Jharkhand, MP, Maharashtra, Odisha

5 phases: Jammu and Kashmir

7 phases: Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal

5:45pm: Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andaman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu will be held in a single phase.

5:40pm: Phase1 Poll in 91 constituencies across 20 states, Phase 2 Poll in 97 constituencies in 13 states, Phase 3 Poll in 115 constituencies in 14 states, Phase 4 Poll in 71 constituencies in 9 states, Phase 5 Poll in 51 constituencies in 7 states, Phase 6 Poll in 59 constituencies in 7 states, Phase 7 Poll in 59 constituencies in 8 states.

5:38pm: 10 lakhs polling stations to be set up for Lok Sabha polls against nine lakhs in 2014, says Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

5:37pm: Counting of votes of Lok Sabha polls to be on May 23: EC.

5:35pm: Fourth phase polling to be held on 29th April, fifth phase polling on 6th May, sixth phase polling on 12th May, seventh phase on 12th May.

5:32pm: Second phase of Lok Sabha polls to be held on 18th April and third phase on 23rd April.

5:30pm: First phase of Lok Sabha polls to be held on April 11.

5:28pm: Android app to help voters record poll violations and send it to EC: CEC Arora.

5:26pm Special observers will be sent to states where we expect security to be an issue, says Chief Election Commission

5:25pm: Candidates cannot use loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am: CEC

5:24pm: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora: The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect from today itself in the entire country. Any violation will be dealt with in the strictest manner.

5:22pm: There will be approximately 10 lakh polling stations in this Lok Sabha Elections as compared to 9 lakh polling stations in 2014.

5:20pm: CEC Sunil Arora said that as of 2019, 900 million people are registered as voters, of which 15 million voters are in the 18-19 age group.

5:18pm: Election Commission has been working for the elections for the past many months. MHA was roped in on 22,23rd January to assess security

5:16pm: VVPATS will be used at all polling stations. Photographs of candidates will also be there next to the symbol. In wake of complaints regarding security of EVMs, now last mile transportation of these machines will be tracked through GPS.

5:15pm: Examination schedule has been kept in mind to avoid inconvenience to students: CEC Sunil Arora

5:14pm: 84.3 million new voters since 2014, 15 million voters in the age of 18 and 19, says CEC Sunil Arora

5:12pm: "India, by conducting elections, emerged as a beacon of light for the world," he said.

5:10pm: We interacted with political parties to discuss elections, says Sunil Arora

5:08pm: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses the press conference. He is accompanied by Election commissioners Sushil Chandra and Ashok Lavasa.

#WATCH live from Delhi: Election Commission of India addresses a press conference. https://t.co/E0yEp9LHYq - ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2019

5:00pm: Election Commission will announce the Lok Sabha election dates in a press conference shortly. The poll panel of the EC is currently holding a meeting at Vigyan Bhavan.

4:55pm: Ahead of the announcement of final dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday signalled that Biju Janata Deal (BJD) will reserve 33% seats for women in upcoming general elections. If the party implements it in the coming general elections, the BJD will become the first political party to take such a move. The Naveen Patnaik-government had already passed the resolution seeking implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies in November 2018.

4.20pm: Really happy about Election Commission's advisory to political parties: Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh

Really happy about #ElectionCommission advisory to political parties to refrain from using defence personnel pics in election propaganda. Let's follow it up with an end to politicisation of the armed forces, which I find to be equally wrong. - Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 10, 2019

4.00pm: "When I left from Delhi to Mumbai, I did not know that election commission will be taking press conference at 5pm. This will be my last Sabha before the code of conduct. After URI attack, surgical strike and after Pulwama attack, airstrike, I greet Modi Ji. I was asked what about third surgical strike, I said third surgical strike will be done by people of our country by voting in favour of Modi Ji," says Sushma Swaraj

3.30pm: Actor-turned-politician KamalHaasan thanks the Election Commission of India for allotting his party Makkal Needhi Maiam the battery torch symbol.

Actor-turned-politician #KamalHaasan on Sunday thanked the #ElectionCommission of India for allotting his party #MakkalNeedhiMaiam (MNM) the battery torch symbol, calling it appropriate and in keeping with the party's vision. https://t.co/292THxMzRp #LokSabhaElections2019 - DT Next (@dt_next) March 10, 2019

3.05pm: During the last five years, the Bharatiya Janata Party's performance in the Lok Sabha bypolls has failed to impress or make a positive impact. In a total of 27 Lok Sabha bypolls since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has managed to win only five seats. While BJP's tally stands at 268 seats, Congress's has managed to capture 45 seats. However, out of 542 parliamentary constituencies, 22 are still vacant.

2.40pm: The election to fill 5 vacancies in the Telangana Legislative Council will be held on Monday, reports PTI.

2.19pm: After the implementation of the Code of Conduct post the Election date announcement today, the country will be spared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hollow announcements, says BSP supremo Mayawati.

2.10pm: Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav says UP DGP should be removed from his post before election.

Akhilesh Yadav, SP chief: We demand that the UP DGP be removed from his post before election. Police personnel themselves are getting involved in theft cases. If it's happening, then DGP is responsible too. If Mayawati ji has said that the DGP be removed, what she said is correct pic.twitter.com/3tJyEjXWIX - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2019

1.50pm: The Election Commission Saturday asked political parties to "desist from displaying photographs of defence personnel" against the backdrop of a picture showing a hoarding with images of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as well as leaders of a party.

1.40pm: The impasse between the CPI(M) and the Congress over the seat-sharing deal in Bengal seems to have resolved after intervention of Rahul Gandhi and Sitaram Yechury. According to PTI, after the CPI(M) announced candidates for Raiganj and Murshidabad Lok Sabha seats, the state unit of the Gandhi-led party urged the AICC to look into the matter.

1.10pm: Will the EC announce dates for Assembly polls in J&K? While there is a view that the J-K assembly elections can beheld along with the Lok Sabha polls, a lot depends on the complex security situation in the state given the heightened tension along the India-Pakistan border. The Centre and the state administration, being managed by the Centre-appointed Governor, are against holding the two elections together, reported PTI. However, all political parties in the state favoured simultaneous polls during a meeting with the Election Commission earlier this week. The J-K assembly's six-year term was to end on March 16, 2021, but it got dissolved after a ruling coalition between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fell apart.

12.52pm: PM Narendra Modi addresses the CISF personnel at the 50th Raising Day ceremony of Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF), at Ghaziabad. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated projects worth several crores in Greater Noida on Saturday.

12.51pm: AAP leader Sanjay Singh asks: "Does the Election Commission of India work from the BJP headquarters?"

?2014 5 ,5 , , , - Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) March 10, 2019

12.43pm: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces 33 per cent quota for women in the Lok Sabha seats for Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

12.41pm: Sitanshu Kar, Principal Spokesperson and Director General of Press Information Bureau, invites media for press meet on the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Kind Attn Media : #ElectionCommission Press Conference at 5pm today ie 10th March 2019 at Vigyan Bhavan, Plenary hall. Entry would be on the basis of PIB card especially for the camera teams with their equipment. Entry to begin by 3.30pm for camera teams to start setting up - Sitanshu Kar (@DG_PIB) March 10, 2019

12.40pm: "I have announced 33 per cent reservation for women in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections," says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha CM and BJD President Naveen Patnaik: I am delighted to be in Kendrapara today. Here, I have announced 33 per cent reservation for women in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/rmBnnEmm6L - ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2019

12.35pm: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was dissolved last year. The EC is bound to hold fresh polls in the militancy-hit state in at least six month, which will end in May. The EC may announce Assembly polls date for Jammu and Kashmir too.

The #ElectionCommission of India is likely to announce the Lok Sabha elections 2019 schedule dates today. India Today's @PoulomiMSaha tells you more about it.#ITVideo More videos: https://t.co/Nounxo6IKQ pic.twitter.com/Hs691tD29r - India Today (@IndiaToday) March 10, 2019

12.26pm: There is a strong possibility that the EC may go by the precedent and hold assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh along with the Lok Sabha polls. Notification for the first phase could be issued by the end of March for voting some time in early April, reports PTI.

12.23pm: Among other things, the Model Code of Conduct bars the government from announcing policy decisions.

12.07pm: Former CEC Dr SY Quraishi on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019: The past three elections (2004, 2009 & 2014) were held from April 20 to May 10 (in four phases), April 16 to May 13 (5 phases) and April 7 to May 12 (9 phases), respectively.

There is much speculation about election dates. Last three elections (2004, 2009 & 2014) were held from 20 Apr to 10 May (4 phases), 16 April to 13 May (5 phases) and 7 April to 12 May (9 phases), respectively. The window available this time is still similar. But not much. - Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) March 9, 2019

11.51am: It is not a political candidate, constituency, election issue or some big-ticket political funding, the Lok Sabha elections 2019 may see a 'swing factor' in women empowerment.

11.50am: Political parties have resorted to big poll campaigning on social media with the Lok Sabha elections 2019 just a few months away. Pro-BJP groups spent over Rs 2.15 crore out of the total Rs 4.13 expenditure all parties incurred on political advertisement on Facebook in February, as per the social media site's Ad Archive Report.

11.48am: The present term of the present Lok Sabha will end on June 3. Polling will be held for 543 Parliamentary constituencies.

#ElectionCommissionOfIndia to address media at 5pm today at Vigyan Bhavan, plenary hall. Media entry on the basis of #PIB card especially for the camera teams with their equipment. Entry to begin by 3:30pm for camera teams to start setting up - PIB India (@PIB_India) March 10, 2019

11.00am: The Election Commission of India to hold a press conference at 5pm today.

Election Commission of India to hold a press conference at 5pm today. pic.twitter.com/M8hrrpQBr4 - ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2019

10.39am: The Model Code of Conduct will come into force once the polling dates will be announced by the Election Commission at 5PM today.