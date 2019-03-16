Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Modi launches BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign; urges people to fight corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, urging everyone, who cares of the country, to come forward to fight corruption, dirt, social evils.

The Modi-led BJP has launched this campaign to counter the Congress's 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' jibe. Congress President Rahul Gandhi has time and again hurled the 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' barb at PM Modi over the alleged scam in the Rafale fighter jet deal.

While sharing a video with a hashtag #MainBhiChowkidar, PM Modi urged people show how all Indians were "chowkidars (watchmen)" and kick-started the BJP's campaign for the 2019 General Elections.

Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2019

The video focuses on the Modi government's various flagship programmes, such as Mudra Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and the Clean India initiative.

"Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar," he tweeted. He also said that everyone working hard for the progress of India was a "chowkidar". "Today, every Indian is saying #MainBhiChowkidar."

It is noteworthy that in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had turned around Manishankar Aiyar's "Chaiwalla" jibe into a massive campaign.

According to India Today, the 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' campaign has been started after extensive surveys and data analysis by the BJP strategists who found that Rahul Gandhi's 'Chowkidaar Chor Hai' barb and campaign is not resonating among people. Surveys suggest it is actually angering people and now the BJP now wants to capitalise on it by launching its own campaign around it.

This campaign, which appeals to people to join the movement, will reportedly drive the narrative of the PM's strong, decisive and clean image, which multiple surveys have conveyed is the main factor in the upcoming elections, suggest experts.

As part of this campaign, Prime Minister Modi will also interact with people from across the country on March 31.

Soon after the launch, MainBhiChowkidar began trending on social media. Reacting to PM Modi's new campaign, Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha tweeted, "Modi Ji, you are not alone. Totally agree. You have Anil Ambani, Gautam Adani, Nirav Chhota Modi, Mehul Bhai Choksi, Vijay Mallya, Essar. Long list, boss. #ChowkidarChorHai."

The official Twitter account of the Mumbai Congress, quoting Rahul Gandhi, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had robbed the poor of their hard-earned money and given it away to a few rich.. "if Modi says he is a chowkidar, people will respond that chowkidar chor hai".

