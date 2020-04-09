Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Cases, Deaths, Helpline Numbers and More

As India enters the 19th day of the 21 day lockdown imposed by the central government, Madhya Pradesh has reported the second highest number of deaths at 36 and a total of 532 active coronavirus cases. Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain have emerged as the hotspots of COVID-19 in the state.

Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal have been placed under complete lockdown by the state government. According to the state health department officials, the corona death rate in Madhya Pradesh currently stands at 7-7.3%.

Action against those who hide coronavirus symptoms

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said there will be strict action against all those people who are not reporting themselves despite symptoms of COVID-19. Chouhan said that FIR will be filed against defaulters and there will be strict action. He also said that any misbehavior towards the frontline workers won't be tolerated.

Coronavirus helpline number

In order to report COVID-19 symptoms or to seek answers to any COVID-19 related query, residents can dial 104 to get to the Madhya Pradesh state government helpline. The central helpline number for the purpose is 011-23978046.

Top Parent App launched for students

Madhya Pradesh school education department has launched the 'Top Parent App' to ensure that students aren't affected by the lockdown. The state government shared the information via Twitter.

Apart from this, the students will also be able to access study materials for subjects such as English, Hindi and Maths on their smartphones under the Digital Learning Enhance Programme.

Coronavirus cases and death toll in India

The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 8,356 currently in India. Novel coronavirus has claimed 273 lives, as per Health Ministry data.

