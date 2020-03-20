Madhya Pradesh political crisis: CM Kamal Nath submits resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced his resignation on Friday, hours before the floor test was scheduled to take place. He submitted his resignation to the Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon soon after the announcement.

Kamal Nath said at a recent presser in Bhopal, "I have decided to submit my resignations to the governor...But I will continue to work for the welfare of the people." This announcement by the Congress party veteran came after the SC ordered Madhya Pradesh Assembly speaker to conduct floor test on Friday at 5 pm.

The 15-month old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh faced its biggest challenge in Madhya Pradesh after Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 other MLAs resigned from the party.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is all set to stake claim in Madhya Pradesh. BJP has crossed the halfway mark already. The BJP has 107 members in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly whereas the halfway mark was 104. Madhya Pradesh Assembly has an effective strength of 206.

