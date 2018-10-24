Major changes in CBI leadership: Inside story of how the drama unfolded

In a midnight drama that went on till over 2 am on Wednesday morning, the government brought in major changes to the top echelon of the premier agency. One night later, the number 1 and number 2 officials were "divested of all powers" and were sent on leave. Additionally, two floors of the CBI headquarters were sealed and a new interim director was appointed to head the agency facing internal feuds between the two top-level officials.

India Today TV sources revealed hour-by-hour details of how the government reached a conclusion of making such major changes overnight. Here is the timeline of events as they happened since Tuesday.

A full central vigilance committee met on Tuesday and analysed the charges and counter-charges against both Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana. After deliberations, the committee decided that both officials need to step aside for a fair probe.

The CVC conveyed its views to the central government, following which the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) met and decided to cordon off the CBI's headquarters in New Delhi around 1 am.

The ACC appointed Nageshwar Rao, who is the senior most Joint Director in the CBI, to head the premier investigation agency around 1.15am.

Thereafter, Nageshwar Rao directed a team of CBI officers to seal the offices of the CBI Director and CBI Special Director on the 11th floor.

Later, he sealed all the rooms on the 10th floor of the building and issued orders of change in the teams heading different cases. Meanwhile, few other officials along with Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana, were also asked to go on leave. Other officials sent on leave include Arun Sharma, the joint director of policy and anti-corruption within the CBI, and Manish Sinha, a deputy inspector general-level officer.

