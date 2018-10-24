Major changes in CBI leadership: Inside story of how the drama unfolded

In a midnight drama that went on till over 2 am on Wednesday morning, the government brought in major changes to the top echelon of the premier agency. One night later, the number 1 and number 2 officials were "divested of all powers" and were sent on leave. Additionally, two floors of the CBI headquarters were sealed and a new interim director was appointed to head the agency facing internal feuds between the two top-level officials.
Later, he sealed all the rooms on the 10th floor of the building and issued orders of change in the teams heading different cases. Meanwhile, few other officials along with Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana, were also asked to go on leave. Other officials sent on leave include Arun Sharma, the joint director of policy and anti-corruption within the CBI, and Manish Sinha, a deputy inspector general-level officer.
