Man orders iPhone 8 for Rs 55,000 from Flipkart, gets soap bar instead

A case of cheating was registered against e-commerce giant Flipkart, after a software engineer from Mumbai received a detergent bar instead of the iPhone 8 he has paid and ordered for. Tabrej Mehaboob Nagrali, 26, said he ordered the phone for Rs 55,000 and paid the full amount. When the soap bar arrived instead, he approached the Byculla poice in central Mumbai.

Avinash Shingte, senior police inspector at Byculla police station told PTI, "Nagrali approached us with a complaint yesterday, and an offence of cheating was registered against Flipkart."

According to a report in India Today, Flipkart mentioned that they are aware of this matter and are looking into it to try and resolve it as soon as possible. A Flipkart spokesperson said that they have zero tolerance policy towards incidents that affect customers' trust on them. "We are investigating the incident and will resolve the matter at the earliest," said the Flipkart official.

Disclosing the incident, Nagrali said that the phone was supposed to arrive at his house in Panvel in the neighbouring Navi Mumbai on January 22. He was, naturally, shocked to see the content of the package that was delivered to him.

Incidentally, this is not the first time something like this has taken place with online shoppers. In fact, it is also not the first time a soap bar has been delivered! Multiple people have taken to social media over time to describe their horror at receiving stones, bricks, soap bars, wrong products, and even trash.

Ordered a phone,gave a brick & vim instead. wow! very happy that @snapdeal has proved itself http://t.co/1P3wNMvqxP pic.twitter.com/L3wxWchhe3 - Anandh Jose (@AnandhJose) October 30, 2014

@amazonIN I ordered a Thermosteel flask and i received a vegetable cutter what the heck is this? pic.twitter.com/kJjTsXhH5w - masalacoconair (@Masalacoconair) August 13, 2014

Rs24489 of Stones and Garbage is what you get from @Paytm when you order an ASUS LAPTOP!!! pic.twitter.com/IEewBSbdE0 - Yash Ghag (@yash_y10) April 10, 2015

(With PTI inputs)