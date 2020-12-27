Mann Ki Baat highlights: 'Need world-class products, find Indian alternatives to imported items,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through the last edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. The Prime Minister addressed a host of issues through his programme including economic recovery, giving a boost to indigenous products, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Vocal for Local. PM Modi said that there has been a significant increase in India's forest cover as well as leopard population.

PM Modi's 72nd edition of Mann Ki Baat comes amid fervent farmers' protests against the new farm laws. In fact, farmer union leaders urged people to bang utensils to drown out the programme. "On December 27, PM Modi will speak in his Mann Ki Baat. The same way the PM had asked the country to bang utensils for corona, we appeal to the entire country to bang utensils in your houses throughout the duration of his programme to drown out his Mann Ki Baat," said Jagjit Singh Dalewala, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union .

Here are the highlights of 72nd Mann Ki Baat aired on Sunday:

PM Modi spoke about how supply chains were disrupted during the pandemic but new lessons were learned during the period. He said that the nation developed new capabilities and this signifies self-reliance or 'atmanirbharta'. One such industry he spoke about was the toy industry. He said customers are demanding 'Made in India' toys. "This is a big change in the thought process. This is a living example of major transformation in people's attitudes and that too within the short span of a year," he said.

He said that the industry must develop world-class products and be 'Vocal for Local'. "It is time our products are world call. When the mantra of 'Vocal for Local' is resonating in every house and when people have taken determined steps forward, our manufacturers and industry leaders must ensure global products," he said. The best in the world must be manufactured in India. "For this, our entrepreneurs and startups must come forward," he said. "This is the opportune moment to work with the ethos of 'Zero Effect, Zero Defect'," he said.

PM Modi appealed to Indians to make a list of goods for daily use and analyse, which imported articles have unconsciously become part of our lives. "Let us find out their Indian alternatives and resolve to use products produced by the hard work of Indians," he said.

"On this day, the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, sahibzade Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh were buried alive; our sahibzade showed amazing courage and determination even at that tender age. It was on this day itself that Guru Gobind Singh ji's mother - Mata Gujari attained martyrdom; about a week ago, it was the Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji too," said PM Modi.

India has seen a 60 per cent rise in the leopard population between 2014-18. In 2014, the leopard population was around 7,900 that increased to 12,852 in 2019, said PM Modi, adding that the population has significantly increased in Central India.

"India has seen a rise in population of lions, tigers as well as a significant increase in forest cover. The government is doing its bit but several other people, civil societies and other organisations are contributing towards forest and wildlife conservation," said the PM.

During his speech, PM Modi said that when he sees India's youth, he feels elated and is reassured because they have a 'can do' approach and the spirit of 'will do'. "No challenge is too big for them. Nothing is beyond their reach," he added.

He said that Kashmiri saffron was given the Geographical Indication tag or the GI tag this year in May. "Through this, we want to make Kashmiri saffron a globally popular brand," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also reminded Indians the goals of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. He said that we need to take a vow to not litter. He also reminded people to get rid of single-use plastic that took a backseat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

