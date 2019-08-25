scorecardresearch
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges country to end usage of 'single use plastic'

Mann Ki Baat Live Address: "India is preparing for a mega festival and the world is talking about it -- 2nd October, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi," says Modi

Mann Ki Baat: This will be his third radio programme since he was re-elected for a second term in May.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through Mann Ki Baat programme at 11 am today. This was his third radio broadcast since the BJP government was re-elected for a second term in May. The Mann Ki Baat programme was broadcast on All India Radio's regional and national stations.

Catch all the updates on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Programme on BusinessToday.In live blog

12.06 PM: We have to move beyond conservation and think about compassion: Modi

12.05 PM: "On 29th August, on the occasion of National Sports Day, we will launch 'Fit India Movement' in the country. I want to see you fit and make you fitness conscious," says PM Modi. 

11.59 AM: PM Modi: "A lot of people wanted to know how Bear Grylls understood my Hindi. People asked whether it was edited or shot multiple times. Technology acted as bridge between me & him. A cordless device attached to his ear translated Hindi into English simultaneously."

11.47 AM: September will be celebrated as 'Nutrition Campaign' across the country, says Modi.

11.45 AM: Balanced and nutritious food is necessary for all of us: PM

11.23 AM: "I appeal to all to celebrate this year's Gandhi Jayanti by freeing Mother India of plastic," says Modi.

11.15 AM: PM Modi remembers Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

11.13 AM: Modi congratulates the country on Krishna Janmashtami.

10.45 AM: Do tune in at 11 this morning.

