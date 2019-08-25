Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges country to end usage of 'single use plastic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through Mann Ki Baat programme at 11 am today. This was his third radio broadcast since the BJP government was re-elected for a second term in May. The Mann Ki Baat programme was broadcast on All India Radio's regional and national stations.
Catch all the updates on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Programme on BusinessToday.In live blog
12.06 PM: We have to move beyond conservation and think about compassion: Modi
care concern | , conservation compassion : PM #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/iwluxXm4rwPMO India (@PMOIndia) August 25, 2019
12.05 PM: "On 29th August, on the occasion of National Sports Day, we will launch 'Fit India Movement' in the country. I want to see you fit and make you fitness conscious," says PM Modi.
11.59 AM: PM Modi: "A lot of people wanted to know how Bear Grylls understood my Hindi. People asked whether it was edited or shot multiple times. Technology acted as bridge between me & him. A cordless device attached to his ear translated Hindi into English simultaneously."
PM Modi: A lot of people wanted to know how Bear Grylls understood my Hindi. People asked whether it was edited or shot multiple times. Technology acted as bridge between me & him. A cordless device attached to his ear translated Hindi into English simultaneously. pic.twitter.com/yE0iSwQOUWANI (@ANI) August 25, 2019
11.47 AM: September will be celebrated as 'Nutrition Campaign' across the country, says Modi.
, , , , | | , , : PM #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/xRrZwSo6VBPMO India (@PMOIndia) August 25, 2019
11.45 AM: Balanced and nutritious food is necessary for all of us: PM
| : PM #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/8tAjO1yYV5PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 25, 2019
11.23 AM: "I appeal to all to celebrate this year's Gandhi Jayanti by freeing Mother India of plastic," says Modi.
PM:When we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th anniversary we'll not only be dedicating to him an open defecation free India but also kick starting a mass movement for making India plastic free. I appeal to all to celebrate this yr's Gandhi Jayanti by freeing Mother India of plastic https://t.co/nj6S06VicMANI (@ANI) August 25, 2019
11.15 AM: PM Modi remembers Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.
, , , | , : PM pic.twitter.com/tLEbtDMfQ2PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 25, 2019
11.13 AM: Modi congratulates the country on Krishna Janmashtami.
, - | , , , , , , , : PM pic.twitter.com/EEo51EKgopPMO India (@PMOIndia) August 25, 2019
10.45 AM: Do tune in at 11 this morning.
Do tune in at 11 this morning. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/pxp2EgKj0rPMO India (@PMOIndia) August 25, 2019
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today