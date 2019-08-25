Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges country to end usage of 'single use plastic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through Mann Ki Baat programme at 11 am today. This was his third radio broadcast since the BJP government was re-elected for a second term in May. The Mann Ki Baat programme was broadcast on All India Radio's regional and national stations.

Catch all the updates on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Programme on BusinessToday.In live blog

12.06 PM: We have to move beyond conservation and think about compassion: Modi