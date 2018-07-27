Fugitive Mehul Choksi says Antigua citizenship gives him visa-free access to 130 countries

Fugitive diamond trader and PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi has said that his desire to 'expand his business interests' and freedom to travel freely across the globe motivated him to apply for the citizenship of Antigua & Barbuda.

"My application was motivated by my desire to expand my business interests in the Caribbean and to obtain visa free travel access to 130 or so countries. That remains my reason for choosing to become a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda," said Choksi.

Choksi had applied for passport of of Antigua & Barbuda under the Citizenship-by-Investment Program. "During the course of my application I did all that was lawfully required of me to do. My application for citizenship was in due course approved," said Choksi in a letter released through his attorney.

Earlier, the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) of Antigua & Barbuda had confirmed that Choksi was granted citizenship in November 2017.

"After extensive vetting, Mehul Choksi was granted citizenship by registration in November 2017," the CIU had said. Antigua is one of the two major Caribbean islands that make up the sovereign nation of Antigua and Barbuda.

The CIU added that 2017 investigation revealed no derogatory information about Choksi. On January 15, 2018, Choksi swore the Oath of Allegiance in Antigua, a requirement under the provisions of the Citizenship by Investment Act.

Choksi had obtained the citizenship much before the PNB fraud came to light.

Choksi claimed he left India in January for medical treatment in the US. "Having received treatment I am still in a state convalescence. That being the case I have decided to reside in Antigua and Barbuda, the country of my citizenship, and to abide by the laws of the country, as is the duty of every citizen," the fugitive diamantaire added.

While India does not have any bilateral extradition treaty with Antigua, it can still seek Choksi's custody under money laundering charges as Antigua is a member of Caribbean Financial Action Task Force. Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is an inter-governmental watchdog to fight money laundering.

Choksi had earlier refused to return to India, saying he feared mob-lynching.

Edited By: Karan Dhar