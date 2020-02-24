Melania Trump's fashion diplomacy; FLOTUS dazzles in white

Trump in India: First Lady Melania Trump accompanied her husband President Donald Trump on his visit to India. While the high-profile visit has grabbed headlines, all eyes were on Melania Trump who arrived in a white suit.

Melania Trump wore a white jumpsuit from Atelier Caito For Herve Pierre. She paired the white jumpsuit with a satin belt that added a dash of colour to her ensemble. The sash is made of green silk and gold metallic thread. She completed her look with pointed stilettos.

Melania Trump's choice of attire appears suitable for a warm day in Ahmedabad. President Trump chose a navy blue suit with a yellow tie. His choice of tie is a deviaton from his usual choice of red tie.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump upon his arrival in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/MVeLHWt9jq - ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

The POTUS and FLOTUS were accompanied by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Ivanka Trump's choice of attire also seemed perfect for a warm day. Ivanka wore a baby blue midi dress with red floral prints. The dress had a bow on the neckline and puffed sleeves. She paired her dress with red stilettos.

Gujarat: US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump arrives in Ahmedabad. https://t.co/5Y7L48Xfts pic.twitter.com/v1QK8HCro3 - ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

The US dignitaries were welcomed at the Ahmedabad airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They were greeted by dancers who performed for the President and his family.

The Trumps then headed to Sabarmati Ashram where they enjoyed high tea and a light meal. They will then head to the Motera Stadium for the Namaste Trump event. A cultural programme has been organised in their honour. Women entrepreneurs will also meet Ivanka Trump at the sidelines of the event.

The President and his family will then go to Agra on a personal visit to the Taj Mahal. They will not be accompanied by PM Modi there but will be welcomed at the airport by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. After their visit to Taj Mahal the Trumps will head to New Delhi.

The two leaders will also be holding talks and signing pacts in areas of intellectual property rights, defence deals, nuclear power cooperation and homeland security.

