'Metro Man' E Sreedharan to join BJP ahead of Kerala elections

E Sreedharan, who is popularly known as the Metro Man of India, announced on Thursday that he will be joining the BJP ahead of Kerala legislative assembly elections 2021. BJP Kerala President K Surendran announced Sreedharan's induction into the party. Surendran stated that Sreedharan will officially join the party during the 'Vijaya Yatra' (political rally).

E Sreedharan confirmed to The News Minute that he is going to join the BJP. "The news is correct. I am joining the BJP," said Sreedharan.

"I have been living in Kerala for 10 years, but I have noticed that the LDF and UDF are only interested in their political growth, not in the state's growth. In this scenario, it is only the BJP that can do something for the state," Sreedharan told the news website

Sreedharan stated that Narendra Modi is the most promising Prime Minister and that working with PM Modi inspired him to join the BJP. "He is one of the best Prime Ministers India has seen, I have worked with him closely," he told The News Minute.

"Him joining BJP is a reflection of the people's emotions. We have informed him of our demand to contest the elections. Several renowned people will join the BJP in the days to come and contest the elections for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP. Details of that will be informed in the coming days," K Surendran stated about Sreedharan joining the BJP.

K Surendran explained that the 'Vijaya Yatra' will begin on February 21 from Kasaragod which is the northern district of Kerala. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to flag off the 'Vijay Yatra'.

Elattuvalapil Sreedharan, who is 89-years-old, is largely credited for modernising the Indian public transport system by leading the construction of Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro. He had served as the managing director of Delhi Metro from 1995 to 2012.

