Metro services will reach over 25 cities by 2025: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Monday that metro services will be expanded to over 25 cities across the country by 2025. He added that "Make in India" is necessary for this expansion of metro services.

PM Modi on Monday inaugurated the country's first-ever driverless train on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line. He attended the event via video conferencing and also launched the National Common Mobility Card on Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line.

"The first metro in the country was started with the efforts of Atal Ji. When our government was formed in 2014, only five cities had metro services and today 18 cities have metro rail service. By 2025, we will take this service to more than 25 cities," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister added, "Make In India is very important for the expansion of metro services. It reduces cost, saves foreign currency and provides more employment to people," he added.

The PM added that the government has noted that the expansion of the metro and other modern modes of transport should be based on the needs of the people in the city and the professional lifestyle present there. "This is the reason why work is being done on different types of metro rails in different cities," he stated.

PM Modi further added, "Delhi-Meerut RRTS will reduce the distance of Delhi and Meerut to less than an hour. MetroLight - In cities where passenger numbers are less, work is being done on MetroLite version. It is prepared at 40 per cent cost of the normal metro".

"Work is also being done on Metro Neo in the cities where the ridership is less. It is built at the cost of 25 per cent of the normal metro. Similarly, water metro - this is also an example of out of the box thinking," PM Modi added.

PM Modi explained that currently four big companies are producing metro coaches in the country and twelve other companies are busy manufacturing metro components. "This is helping Make in India as well as the campaign for self-reliant India," told the Prime Minister.

