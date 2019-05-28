Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan share pictures as first-time MPs on social media

Bengali actress-turned politicians Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan shared 'first-day at parliament' pictures on Twitter. The first-time Member of Parliament (MPs) arrived at the Parliament House on Monday after being elected as the representatives from Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Polls.

The two MPs posted their joint photographs on social media, displaying their identity cards at the parliament's premises. While Chakraborty is an elected member from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal, Jahan is the representative of Basirhat constituency from the same state.

"And its us again. First day at Parliament Nusrat Jahan," Mimi Chakraborty tweeted tagging Jahan.

And its us again 1st day at Parliament @nusratchirps pic.twitter.com/ohBalZTJCV - Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) May 27, 2019

Jahan, on the other hand, thanked Mamata Banerjee and the people of Basirhat constituency. "A new beginning..!! I thank @MamataOfficial and people of my #Basirhat constituency to have belief in me..", she tweeted.

A new beginning..!! I thank @MamataOfficial and people of my #Basirhat constituency to have belief in me.. pic.twitter.com/GU4Xcyz1Ff - Nusrat (@nusratchirps) May 27, 2019

The TMC had fielded a total of 17 women candidates in 42 seats of the state. Chakraborty and Jahan, both are well-known film and television actresses in West Bengal. Nusrat won by 3,50,369 votes from Basirhat while Mimi's margin of victory was 2,95,239 votes.

The TMC, however, had also fielded yesteryear actress Moon Moon Sen from Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. She lost to BJP's Babul Supriyo.

