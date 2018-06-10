IAS officer without UPSC? Modi government opens 10 vacancies for joint-secretary level posts

The Narendra Modi government has invited job applications from "talented and motivated" individuals, even from private sector, for ten Joint-Secretary level posts in several departments. According to a newspaper advertisement, the government is looking to hire people with expertise in areas of revenue, financial services, economic affairs, agriculture, cooperation and farmers' welfare, road transport and highway, shipping, environment, forests and climate change, new and renewable energy, civil aviation and commerce. The initiative is being called lateral recruitment to senior positions in the government.

"The Government of India invites talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the government at the level of Joint Secretary," a circular issued by the Department of Personnel and Training said.

Applicants for the Joint Secretary posts should be minimum 40 years of age and with a bachelors' degree from a recognised university or institute. Higher qualifications will be given preference in the recruitment process. They will be hired on contractual basis for a period of three years from the date of commencement of service. This can be extended up to five years depending on performance.

Individuals working in private sector companies, consultancy organisations, international or multinational organisations at comparable levels as Joint Secretary with a minimum of 15 years experience are eligible to apply. Officers of any state or Union Territories government who have relevant experience and are already working at an equivalent level or are eligible for appointment to equivalent level in their cadre can apply too. Senior officials working with public sector undertakings, autonomous bodies, statutory organisations, universities, recognised research institutes with a minimum of 15 years of experience are eligible too.

Selected applicants shall be placed at the beginning of the pay scale as applicable to a joint secretary, which is Rs 1,44,200-Rs 2,18,200 per month (Level 14 of Pay Matrix). In addition, they shall be eligible for all allowances and facilities as applicable to the equivalent level in the Government of India. However, the government reserves its right to place deserving appointees at an appropriate level within the scale of pay.

All appointees shall be deemed to be public servants for the purpose of the CCS (Conduct) Rules and such other statutes as notified by the government from time to time. The employment contract can be terminated by either side with a minimum notice period of three months. The shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal interaction with the selection committee. The last date for receipt of applications is July 30.

Joint Secretaries are at a crucial level of senior management in the government of India and lead policy making as well as implementation of various programmes and schemes of the department assigned to them. They report to the secretary/additional secretary in the ministry or department and are normally appointed from all India services like the IAS, IPS, IFS and other allied services.

