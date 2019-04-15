Govt to add over 2 lakh seats in 158 institutions for 10% EWS quota

In a bid to introduce 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) among forward castes from the 2019-20 academic session, the government of India will add over 2 lakh additional seats in 158 Central Educational Institutions (CEIs) across the country.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday gave nod to the provisions of reservations in admission for EWS students in Central Educational Institutions, news agency PTI reported.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry had sought the consent of the Election Commission before moving the proposal in the Cabinet, as the Model Code of Conduct has been enforced ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the news agency quoted sources as saying this.

"With the approval of the Cabinet, a total of 2,14,766 additional seats will be created. While 1,19,983 additional seats will be created during 2019-20 academic session, 95,783 seats will be added in 2020-21," sources told the agency.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government has already approved Rs 4,315.15 crore for the 158 CEIs for implementation of EWS reservation in admission to students belonging to this category.

Earlier in January, the Modi government cleared a 10 per cent reservation in government jobs for the economically weaker sections among the general category. On January 9, the Rajya Sabha approved amendment in the Constitution to provide 10 per cent reservation to general category poor.

The quota, which has been approved by the President of India, will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The proposed quota was surpassing the existing 50 per cent reservation enjoyed by the Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, taking the total to 60 per cent. Rajputs, Brahmins, Bhumihars, Marathas, are amongst the major castes set to benefit from the EWS reservation.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

Also Read: Is India a 'developing country'? America doesn't think so

Also Read: India to be fourth largest private wealth market globally by 2028, says report