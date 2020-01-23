Mood of the Nation survey: Unemployment biggest concern for 32%; slowdown blues bother 10%

Mood of the Nation survey: A survey conducted by India Today and Karvy Insights found unemployment and farmers' distress to be the biggest concerns for voters in the country. In the 'Mood of the Nation' poll, 32 per cent respondents termed unemployment as the biggest concern in India. Meanwhile, 15 per cent respondents said they were concerned about farmers' distress the most.

Recent data released by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy showed India's unemployment rate rising to 7.5 per cent during the September-December 2019 period. It was worse in the case of young graduates, where unemployment rose over 60 per cent. A recent SBI Ecowrap report stated that the slow pace of economic growth will result in at least 16 lakh fewer payrolls being created during FY20 in comparison to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, 47 per cent respondents believe that the NDA government will be able to create new jobs during its second term. This sentiment was relatively stronger in Western India. Around 34 per cent respondents are not hopeful of any betterment in the job scenario.

On the topic of economic slowdown, the Mood of the Nation survey found that 8 per cent respondents are most worried about economic slowdown, whereas 2 per cent fear their income will come down in future due to economic slowdown. Inflation was the biggest concern for 14 per cent respondents, whereas 12 per cent voters were worried the most about corruption.

Around 4 per cent respondents said women safety was their biggest concern. 'Widening income gap between the rich and the poor', and 'growing intolerance and fear in society' each were flagged by 3 per cent respondents as the issues that concerned them the most.

Public healthcare, education system, water scarcity and terrorism received 1 per cent of votes each.

