Howdy, my friends, says PM Modi as crowd cheers for him

Howdy, Modi event: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced US President Donald Trump to the Indian-Americans at the mega 'Howdy, Modi' event here as a very "special person" who has left a deep and lasting impact everywhere. Addressing over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the NRG stadium, Modi said it was honour and privilege for him to welcome Trump in this magnificent stadium and magnificent gathering. Recognising India's progress, Donald Trump said: "India has never invested in Unites States like it is doing today, and I want to say it is reciprocal because we are doing the same thing in India."

Catch all the latest updates on the 'Howdy, Modi' event on BusinessToday.In live blog.

11.37 PM: We want to take India to newer heights in the 21st century: PM

We want to take India to newer heights in the 21st century: PM pic.twitter.com/aH0fIoV8KU PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 22, 2019

11.35 PM: Our Liberal and Democratic Society has a great identity.

11.34 PM: Unity in diversity, this is our heritage

11.33 PM: Energy at NRG stadium reflects the increasing Synergy between India & USA: PM

Energy at NRG stadium reflects the increasing Synergy between India & USA: PM pic.twitter.com/tsEdIwOnwf PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 22, 2019

11.30 PM: PM Modi: "This atmosphere is unprecedented & extraordinary, when you talk of Texas then everything is on a grand scale. I'm seeing history being made, and a new chemistry also."

PM Modi: This atmosphere is unprecedented & extraordinary, when you talk of Texas then everything is on a grand scale. I'm seeing history being made, and a new chemistry also. #HowdyModi #ModiInUSA pic.twitter.com/ZAHbSTlgy5 ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

11.19 PM: "Very soon India will have to access to another world class American product -- NBA basketball. Wow, sounds good. Next week, thousands in Mumbai will watch the first ever NBA game in India...am I invited Mr Prime Minister? I may come, be careful I may come," says Trump.

11.17 PM: We are working to eradicate Islamic terrorism: Trump

We are working to eradicate Islamic terrorism: President #DonaldTrump #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/A5ylapMfwW All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 22, 2019

11.16 PM: Donald Trump: "India has never invested in Unites States like it is doing today, and I want to say it is reciprocal because we are doing the same thing in India."

11.15 PM: "Millions around the world in different time zones, are with us today, they are witnessing history in the making. Mr President, you had introduced me to your family in 2017 and today I have the honour to introduce you to my family," says PM Modi.

11.05 PM: You [Modi] never had a better friend than Trump in White House: Trump

11.06 PM: US President Donald Trump says as a result of PM Modi's pro-growth policies, India has lifted nearly 300 million out of poverty, and that is an incredible number.

US President Donald Trump: As a result of PM Modi's pro growth policies, India has lifted nearly 300 million out of poverty, and that is an incredible number. #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/M6MYfZyoCp ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

10.58 PM: I admire him (Trump) for his sense of leadership: PM

PM Modi on Donald Trump: We have met a few times, and every time he has been the same warm, friendly, energetic and accessible. I admire him also for his sense of leadership and passion for America. #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/Xb4ajXQMLH ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

10.56 PM: "We in India connected well with President Trump and with the words of candidate Trump, 'Abki baar Trump sarkar', rang loud and clear," says PM Modi.

10.51 PM: "We have a special person with us. It is my privilege to welcome US President Donald Trump to the event," says PM Modi.

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage at NRG stadium in Houston. #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/vevuyW39Ni ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

10.45 PM: PM Narendra Modi begins speaking at 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston.

#WATCH LIVE from Houston, USA: 'Howdy Modi' event underway at NRG Stadium https://t.co/HWDTCUbbAP ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

10.37 PM: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet at the NRG stadium in Houston.

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet at NRG stadium in Houston. #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/kSddO6VQzI ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

10.03 PM: PM Modi to speak at the event shortly

Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage at NRG stadium with US Congressional delegation, he will speak at the event shortly. #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/uOyMeXHUQC ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

9.57 PM: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says he's humbled by Modi's choice to visitthe city.

9.53 PM: 'Thank you Houston for such amazing affection!' says PM Modi.

Thank you Houston for such amazing affection! #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/xlbWsMVkae PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 22, 2019

9.47 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives on stage at NRG stadium.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives on stage at NRG stadium in Houston, he will address the gathering shortly. #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/qhsbQr6Dtx ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

9.36 PM: United States Senator Ted Cruz welcomes PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump; says "Today is a day of friendship...Our nations share history, interests."

Junior US Senator for Texas,Ted Cruz: India is largest democracy on face of earth&America is proud to be your friend. Today is also a celebration of the Indian-American community in USA including in Texas. We say thank you to you for your incredible contributions. #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/wEfpjZMSO2 ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

9.35 PM: Welcome to Houston, Mr Prime Minister, says City Mayor Turner.

9.34 PM: United States Congressional delegation arrives on stage.

United States Congressional delegation arrives on stage at the #HowdyModi event in Houston pic.twitter.com/LJJt6lwRvl ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

9.32 PM: PM Modi arrives at NRG stadium in Houston; gets a rousing welcome

#UPDATE PM Narendra Modi arrives at NRG stadium in Houston. He will address the gathering shortly #HowdyModi https://t.co/0TTqrzAFBm ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

9.12 PM: Hopefully, we'll be able to sort out trade differences: US Senator for Texas, John Cornyn

#WATCH US Senator for Texas, John Cornyn: I don't know specifically about what sort of discussions the President & PM are going to have. I won't be surprised if there is some announcement by President Trump today, hopefully we'll be able to sort out trade differences. #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/a9aEOidzgP ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

8.53 PM: 'It surely will be a great day!'

It surely will be a great day! Looking forward to meeting you very soon @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/BSum4VyeFI Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2019

8.45 PM: Bhangra artistes perform at Howdy Modi event

#WATCH Bhangra artistes perform at #HowdyModi event in Houston, Texas. PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump to arrive shortly. pic.twitter.com/6s8Tq7r4fs ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

8.43 PM: Stage is set for Howdy Modi: Smriti Irani

Do not miss PM @narendramodi Ji's address at the historic Community Summit in Houston, Texas, USA tonight 8:30 PM (IST) onwards! pic.twitter.com/LYpJwWI35z Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 22, 2019

8.41 PM: A cultural programme underway ahead of Modi and Trump's address at the NRG stadium in Houstan, USA.

8.36 PM: 'Howdy Modi' event kickstarts in Houston

WATCH LIVE via ANI Facebook: 'Howdy Modi' event underway at NRG Stadium in Houston, USA. https://t.co/3mo97GEPcV pic.twitter.com/pecZzNtbs5 ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

8.19 PM: Will be in Houston to be with my friend: Trump retweets an India Today update

Will be in Houston to be with my friend. Will be a great day in Texas! https://t.co/SqdOZfqd2b Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2019

The cultural programme before Prime Minister Modi's address, showcasing Indian-American artists from Texas and elsewhere, has kick-started.

7.58 PM: We're going to have good time: Trump

Looking forward to address 'Howdy, Modi' rally in Houston, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a good time at the mega event. "We'll be going to Houston and we'll be at a very nice big stadium packed full of people with Prime Minister Modi," Trump told reporters on the South Lawns of the White House before he left for Houston, where he and Modi would address over 50,000 Indian-Americans. -- PTI

7.33 PM: Spectators at the NRG stadium in Houston were heard chanting slogans like 'Vande Mataram', 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Mandir Vahin Banayenge', and 'Har Har Modi'.

7.00 PM: Trump to speak before PM Modi

Donald Trump to speak before PM Modi at the Houston stadium. He will speak for half-an-hour at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event.

6.57 PM: Trump emplanes for Houston

Joint Base Andrews (Maryland): President of the United States, Donald Trump emplanes for Houston. He will attend #HowdyModi event, later today. (Pic credit: Steve Herman, The Voice of America) pic.twitter.com/ZKUxiIuMYb ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

6.56 PM: Enthusiasm at the NRG stadium in Houston

#WATCH Drums being played at NRG stadium in Houston, Texas. PM Modi to speak at the venue later today. #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/TwnmXHq2Av ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

6.23 PM: Trump all set to attend Howdy, Modi! event

The press delegation boarding Air Force to Houston where US President Donald Trump will attend the 'Howdy, Modi!' event.

6.11 PM: Excited to see Modi

People start gathering outside NRG stadium in Houston, Texas, to attend the Howdy, Modi event.

Texas: Press delegation boarding Air Force One; President of the United States, Donald Trump, will be attending #HowdyModi event in Houston, today. #USA pic.twitter.com/mVueYHm0Qv ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

