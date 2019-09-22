scorecardresearch
Howdy, my friends, says PM Modi as crowd cheers for him

Howdy, Modi event: "This event is called Howdy Modi, but I am no one, I am a common man working on the directions of 130 crore Indians," says PM Modi

"I admire him (Trump) for his sense of leadership and passion for America," says PM Narendra Modi in Houston. "I admire him (Trump) for his sense of leadership and passion for America," says PM Narendra Modi in Houston.

Howdy, Modi event: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced US President Donald Trump to the Indian-Americans at the mega 'Howdy, Modi' event here as a very "special person" who has left a deep and lasting impact everywhere. Addressing over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the NRG stadium, Modi said it was honour and privilege for him to welcome Trump in this magnificent stadium and magnificent gathering. Recognising India's progress, Donald Trump said: "India has never invested in Unites States like it is doing today, and I want to say it is reciprocal because we are doing the same thing in India."

11.37 PM: We want to take India to newer heights in the 21st century: PM

11.35 PM: Our Liberal and Democratic Society has a great identity.

11.34 PM: Unity in diversity, this is our heritage

11.33 PM: Energy at NRG stadium reflects the increasing Synergy between India & USA: PM

11.30 PM: PM Modi: "This atmosphere is unprecedented & extraordinary, when you talk of Texas then everything is on a grand scale. I'm seeing history being made, and a new chemistry also."

11.19 PM: "Very soon India will have to access to another world class American product -- NBA basketball. Wow, sounds good. Next week, thousands in Mumbai will watch the first ever NBA game in India...am I invited Mr Prime Minister? I may come, be careful I may come," says Trump.

11.17 PM: We are working to eradicate Islamic terrorism: Trump

11.16 PM: Donald Trump: "India has never invested in Unites States like it is doing today, and I want to say it is reciprocal because we are doing the same thing in India."

11.15 PM: "Millions around the world in different time zones, are with us today, they are witnessing history in the making. Mr President, you had introduced me to your family in 2017 and today I have the honour to introduce you to my family," says PM Modi.

11.05 PM: You [Modi] never had a better friend than Trump in White House: Trump

11.06 PM: US President Donald Trump says as a result of PM Modi's pro-growth policies, India has lifted nearly 300 million out of poverty, and that is an incredible number.

10.58 PM: I admire him (Trump) for his sense of leadership: PM

10.56 PM: "We in India connected well with President Trump and with the words of candidate Trump, 'Abki baar Trump sarkar', rang loud and clear," says PM Modi.

10.51 PM: "We have a special person with us. It is my privilege to welcome US President Donald Trump to the event," says PM Modi.

10.45 PM: PM Narendra Modi begins speaking at 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston.

10.37 PM: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet at the NRG stadium in Houston.

10.03 PM: PM Modi to speak at the event shortly

9.57 PM: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says he's humbled by Modi's choice to visitthe city.

9.53 PM: 'Thank you Houston for such amazing affection!' says PM Modi.

9.47 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives on stage at NRG stadium.

9.36 PM: United States Senator Ted Cruz welcomes PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump; says "Today is a day of friendship...Our nations share history, interests."

9.35 PM: Welcome to Houston, Mr Prime Minister, says City Mayor Turner.

9.34 PM: United States Congressional delegation arrives on stage.

9.32 PM: PM Modi arrives at NRG stadium in Houston; gets a rousing welcome

9.12 PM: Hopefully, we'll be able to sort out trade differences: US Senator for Texas, John Cornyn

8.53 PM: 'It surely will be a great day!'

8.45 PM: Bhangra artistes perform at Howdy Modi event

8.43 PM: Stage is set for Howdy Modi: Smriti Irani

8.41 PM: A cultural programme underway ahead of Modi and Trump's address at the NRG stadium in Houstan, USA.

8.36 PM: 'Howdy Modi' event kickstarts in Houston

8.19 PM: Will be in Houston to be with my friend: Trump retweets an India Today update

8.03 PM: 

The cultural programme before Prime Minister Modi's address, showcasing Indian-American artists from Texas and elsewhere, has kick-started.

7.58 PM: We're going to have good time: Trump

Looking forward to address 'Howdy, Modi' rally in Houston, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a good time at the mega event. "We'll be going to Houston and we'll be at a very nice big stadium packed full of people with Prime Minister Modi," Trump told reporters on the South Lawns of the White House before he left for Houston, where he and Modi would address over 50,000 Indian-Americans. -- PTI

7.33 PM: Spectators at the NRG stadium in Houston were heard chanting slogans like 'Vande Mataram', 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Mandir Vahin Banayenge', and 'Har Har Modi'.

7.00 PM: Trump to speak before PM Modi

Donald Trump to speak before PM Modi at the Houston stadium. He will speak for half-an-hour at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event.

6.57 PM: Trump emplanes for Houston

6.56 PM: Enthusiasm at the NRG stadium in Houston

6.23 PM: Trump all set to attend Howdy, Modi! event

The press delegation boarding Air Force to Houston where US President Donald Trump will attend the 'Howdy, Modi!' event.

6.11 PM: Excited to see Modi

People start gathering outside NRG stadium in Houston, Texas, to attend the Howdy, Modi event.

