Drug case: NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh, her husband hours after raiding their Mumbai flat

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday, November 21, conducted a raid at comedian Bharti Singh's residence in Mumbai. Later, the probe agency summoned the comedian and her husband Harsh Limachiyaa.

Bharti Singh is currently working on The Kapil Sharma Show. She and her husband are also hosting a dance reality show, India's Best Dancer on Sony TV.

This is the latest raid conducted by the NCB at the residences of big names associated with Bollywood. The NCB also raided residences of actor Arjun Rampal and film producer Firoz Nadiadwala earlier this month in connection with a drug probe. Both Rampal and his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, were summoned for questioning.

Over the last few months, top Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh, and Shraddha Kapoor have all been questioned by the NCB. The agency has said this is part of its attempt to unravel a network of supply of drugs to celebrities.

The raid is being carried out after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year. A drug angle was flagged after texts about the purchase of banned substances were allegedly found on Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's phone.

Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and a few others were arrested for allegedly arranging drugs for Sushant. After nearly a month in jail, Chakraborty was released on bail last month.

