Kiwi cops show their dance moves on 'Kala Chashma'

The internet is going berserk on the viral video of cops in New Zealand taking the stage and showing their dance moves on hit Bollywood songs.

The video that has recently emerged on social media and is being loved by people, especially in India is from a multicultural fest where the cops are seen dancing on songs like "kar gayi chull' and 'kala chashma'. According to a Facebook post by Wellington Indian Association, the cops were invited to a multicultural council on Diwali.

When the cops let their hair down and swayed on the hit Hindi songs, the crowd hooted and cheered them on.

The video was posted on November 18, four days after the world celebrated Diwali on November 14 and it has already caught the attention of thousands of people across the globe with most people lauding it as an "awesome performance".

New Zealand has a sizeable population of Indians and Indian-origin people. According to the 2018 census, the number of Indian-origin people, including Fiji Indians, contributed to 4.7 percent of the country's population.

This is not however the first time we saw New Zealand's cops let loose on Bollywood songs. Back in 2017, a similar video emerged with cops dancing on Bollywood songs as part of Diwali celebrations.