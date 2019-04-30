Ness Wadia sentenced to 2-year jail term in Japan for possession of drugs: report

Business tycoon, Ness Wadia, owner of IPL team Kings XI Punjab has been sentenced to two-year prison term for possession of drugs in Japan. According to reports Wadia was found in possession of 25 gm of cannabis resin in March.

A report in Financial Times states that Ness Wadia was arrested for possession of drugs in Japan in March. He was found in possession of drugs at the New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido. The report further states that at the time of arrest, Wadia admitted to possessing cannabis, which he said was for personal consumption.

Wadia spent a period in detention before his indictment on March 20. He also spent an undisclosed period of detention before a court hearing.

Ness Wadia is the son of Nusli Wadia and the heir to the business empire, the Wadia Group. He made headlines around 2005 for dating Bollywood actor Preity Zinta. They both are co-owners of Kings XI Punjab as well. In 2014, Zinta accused Ness Wadia of molesting her.

Bombay Dyeing, Bombay Burman Trading, Britannia Industries and budget airline GoAir are all under the Wadia empire. They also have shares in IPL team Kings XI Punjab.

Also read: BT Buzz: Jet Airways - Hanging by a thread

Also read: BT Buzz: Pepsi vs farmers - Lay off the potatoes