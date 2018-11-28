New hi-tech subway with travelators to connect IGI Airport domestic terminal with Delhi Metro

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is constructing a dedicated subway that will connect the domestic terminals of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport with Terminal 1-IGI Airport Metro Station. This will provide a huge relief to passengers travelling from the Metro Station to these terminals as they won't have to cover around half-a-kilometre distance on foot. Instead, the subway will be equipped with many escalator, elevators and travelators to make it a seamless process.

The 370 metre subway, which is undergoing construction, will be first such subway to have travelators in Delhi. "Commuters travelling to and from the terminal will be able to directly enter and exit the Metro Station using the subway," Anuj Dayal, Executive Director (Corporate Communications), DMRC, told Times of India.

The proposed subway will connect with the airport at both arrival and departure terminals. For the convenience of commuters, it will have entry and exit points at both terminals. With the adequate number of escalators, elevators, and travelators, people will be saved from the walking through the subway.

The report claims about 30 per cent work has already been done, and the rest will be completed in two-three months. Elevators and escalators are yet to be installed at the subway. The DMRC plans to set up more spacious elevators to accommodate around 26 people at a time. Compared to the departure terminal, the arrival terminal of the airport is 140 metre from the Metro Station.

Dayal confirmed to the daily, the DMRC is using cut-and-cover technology to build the subway. In this method, a structure is constructed inside an excavation, and the backfill is later used to cover the structure.

Unlike Airport Express Line, which connects Terminals 2 and 3 of IGI Airport, the Metro connectivity to the domestic terminals isn't smooth. People have to carry luggage from the Magenta Line Metro station by crossing a pathway and a busy road to reach there.

The DMRC had earlier withheld the subway construction plan for some time due to the expansion of the domestic terminals. The metro network body aims to finish the project by January 2019, though it will open for public in May 2019.