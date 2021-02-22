No role model: Nirmala Sitharaman speaks up about journey to Finance Minister

While every successful person has a role model to look up to and for guidance, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she didn't have any. The minister spoke about her role models and her dreams as a kid in a session hosted by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC).

Sitharaman was asked about her role models and her dreams when she replied, "Absolutely sweet question".

Sitharaman, who is the first woman Finance Minister of India after Indira Gandhi added that she is not sure that she even had a dream and just "went along with the flow." She further said, "I don't think I chart any course in my life. I walked along the path which was before me and that destiny has taken me wherever I am."

She emphasised the importance of being the best at your job and said, "Only thing is I better perform so that I don't disappoint people who have given me the responsibility and I don't want to disappoint the people of India."

Nirmala Sitharaman had taken over the finance portfolio after Arun Jaitley's death in 2019. Sitharaman, who is an alumna of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, was the second woman Defence Minister of India after Indira Gandhi before becoming India's Finance Minister.

Known for being persuasive and aggressive in her speeches, she also served as the Commerce Minister before being promoted to the cabinet rank. The 61-year-old BJP leader has also worked with the National Commission for Women (NCW) between 2003-2005.

