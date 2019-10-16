scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Odd-even scheme: Disabled persons to be exempted from rules, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Odd-even scheme: unlike previous occasions, privately owned CNG vehicles will this time not be exempted

File photo of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal File photo of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Persons with disabilities will be exempted from rules of the odd-even scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

The road-rationing scheme is set to return in the national capital for the third time from November 4-15.

Responding to a tweet, Kejriwal said, "Yes @MajDPSingh, persons with disabilities will definitely be exempt during Odd Even."

Last week, the chief minister had announced that women will be exempted during the odd-even scheme.

Unlike previous occasions, privately owned CNG vehicles will this time not be exempted, he had announced.

Also read: Delhi's odd-even scheme: Two-wheelers likely to be exempted, final call to be made soon

Also read: Odd-even scheme: Women exempted, private CNG cars need to follow rule, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos