One year of Modi govt 2.0: 'Full of historic achievements', says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of first year of Modi government's second term. Shah said that the Narendra Modi government has corrected many historic wrongs and laid the foundation for a self-reliant India.

The Union Home Minister tweeted, "On the successful tenure of one year of Modi 2.0, full of historical achievements, I heartily congratulate the popular Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi." He further added that he was confident that under the Prime Minister's "visionary and decisive leadership, India will continue to be similarly progressive."

Shah was not the only one to congratulate PM Modi. Top BJP leaders, including the party president JP Nadda stated that the BJP-led NDA's second term is full of historic achievements adding that it would be known for the tough and big decisions that have changed the face of the country.

PTI quoted the party president JP Nadda as saying, "I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other members of the government on the completion of the successful one year of its second term." He further added that this year of the Modi government is replete with many achievements. "Modi implemented decisions which were awaited for decades. These decisions have changed the country's face", Nadda said talking about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A as well as the Ram Mandir judgment.

