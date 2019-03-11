Padma Awards 2019: President Ram Nath Kovind confers the awards; check full list of recipients

The President conferred the prestigious Padma Awards on forty-seven prominent personalities in New Delhi on Monday. Some of the recipients include Malayalam actor Mohanlal, renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), dancer and producer Prabhu Deva, popular singer Shankar Mahadevan. The awards function that was held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others. The Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian awards of India - are conferred in three categories: The Padma Vibhushan, the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri.
As many as 112 "inspiring" personalities were selected for this year's Padma awards and their names were announced on the eve of Republic Day this year. The remaining awardees are likely to be conferred the honour at another function to be held on March 16, a Home Ministry official said.
Some of the recipients of the Padma Shri this year include former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, musician Shankar Mahadevan Narayan, physicians Sandeep Guleria and Ilias Ali, dancer, actor and producer Prabhu Deva and wrestler Bajrang Punia.
President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Dr Baldev Singh Dhillon for Science & Engineering. Vice Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Dr Dhillon is a scientist and administrator who has provided leadership in developing technologies for sustainable agriculture pic.twitter.com/EbQQZfo1oS- President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 11, 2019
Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, journalist Kuldip Nayar, actor Mohanlal, Bihar leader Hukumdev Narayan Yadav, former CEO of multinational techno giant Cisco systems John Chambers and former Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha Karia Munda received the Padma Bhushan. Kuldip Nayar's wife received the award from President kovind.
This year's awardees are from across the country and across segments of the society. A record 50,000 nominations were received for the 2019 awards, which is 20 times more than the number in 2014. The nomination process was made online in 2016. Citizens were encouraged to participate in a very accessible and secure platform. An official said, "The technological intervention has made the nomination process accessible to the people at large and the emphasis of the government to confer Padma awards on unsung heroes, who are doing selfless service for the nation, have resulted into the above transformation. This is reflected in the awardees selected with an eclectic list, covering diverse fields."
Check the entire list of Padma Awards 2019 recipients:PADMA VIBHUSHAN
Teejan Bai - Art-Vocals-Folk - Chhattisgarh
Ismail Omar Guelleh (Foreigner) - Public Affairs - Djibouti
Anilkumar Manibhai Naik - Trade & Industry-Infrastructure - Maharashtra
Balwant Moreshwar Purandare - Art-Acting-Theatre - Maharashtra
President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Smt Bhagirathi Devi for Public Affairs. A social worker and a MLA from Shikarpur (Bihar), she has been working for girls education and for uplift of underprivileged women pic.twitter.com/CLpWggKy7z- President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 11, 2019
PADMA BHUSHAN
John Chambers (Foreigner) - Trade & Industry-Technology - USA
Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa - Public Affairs - Punjab
Pravin Gordhan (Foreigner) - Public Affairs - South Africa
Mahashay Dharam Pal Gulati - Trade & Industry-Food Processing - Delhi
Darshan Lal Jain - Social Work - Haryana
Ashok Laxmanrao Kukade - Medicine-Affordable Healthcare - Maharashtra
Kariya Munda - Public Affairs - Jharkhand
Budhaditya Mukherjee - Art-Music-Sitar - West Bengal
Mohanlal Viswanathan Nair - Art-Acting-Film - Kerala
S Nambi Narayan - Science & Engineering-Space - Kerala
Kuldip Nayar (Posthumous) - Literature & Education (Journalism) - Delhi
Bachendri Pal - Sports (Mountaineering) - Uttarakhand
V K Shunglu - Civil Service - Delhi
Hukumdev Narayan Yadav - Public Affairs - Bihar
President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Prabhu Deva for Art. A choreographer, film director, producer and actor, he has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films. In a career spanning 25 years, he has performed and designed a wide range of dancing styles pic.twitter.com/fb57dGJ7m1- President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 11, 2019
PADMA SHRI
Rajeshwar Acharya - Art-Vocal-Hindustani - Uttar Pradesh
Bangaru Adigalar - Spiritualism - Tamil Nadu
Illias Ali - Medicine-Surgery - Assam
Manoj Bajpayee - Art-Acting-Films - Maharashtra
Uddhab Kumar Bharali - Science & Engineering-Grassroots Innovation - Assam
Omesh Kumar Bharti - Medicine (Rabies) - Himachal Pradesh
Pritam Bhartwan - Art-Vocals-Folk - Uttarakhand
Jyoti Bhatt - Art-Painting - Gujarat
Dilip Chakravarty - Archaeology - Delhi
Mammen Chandy - Medicine (Hematology) - West Bengal
Swapan Chaudhuri - Art-Music-Tabla - West Bengal
Kanwal Singh Chauhan - Agriculture - Haryana
Sunil Chhetri - Sports (Football) - Telangana
Dinyar Contractor - Art-Acting-Theatre - Maharashtra
Muktaben Pankajkumar Dagli - Social Work (Divyang Welfare) - Gujarat
Babulal Dahiya - Agriculture - Madhya Pradesh
Thanga Darlong - Art-Music-Flute - Tripura
Prabhu Deva - Art-Dance - Karnataka
Rajkumari Devi - Agriculture - Bihar
Bhagirathi Devi - Public Affairs - Bihar
Baldev Singh Dhillon - Science and Engineering (Agriculture) - Punjab
Harika Dronavalli - Sports (Chess) - Andhra Pradesh
Godawari Dutta - Art-Painting - Bihar
Gautam Gambhir - Sports (Cricket) - Delhi
Draupadi Ghimiray - Social Work (Divyang Welfare) - Sikkim
Rohini Godbole - Science and Engineering (Nuclear) - Karnataka
Sandeep Guleria - Medicine (Surgery) - Delhi
Pratap Singh Hardia - Medicine (Ophthmology) - Madhya Pradesh
Bulu Imam - Social Work (Culture) - Jharkhand
Friederike Irina (Foreigner) - Social Work (Animal Welfare) - Germany
Joravarsinh Jadav - Art (Dance Folk) - Gujarat
S Jaishankar - Civil Service - Delhi
Narsingh Dev Jamwal - Literature and Education - Jammu & Kashmir
Fayaz Ahmad Jan - Art-Craft (Papier Mache) - Jammu and Kashmir
K G Jayan - Art-Music-Bhakti - Kerala
Subhash Kak (Foreigner) - Science and Engineering-Technology - USA
Sharath Kamal - Sports (Table Tennis) - Tamil Nadu
Rajani Kant - Social Work - Uttar Pradesh
Sudam Kate - Medicine (Sickle Cell) - Maharashtra
Waman Kendre - Art-Acting-Theatre - Maharashtra
Kader Khan (Posthumous-Foreigner) - Art-Acting-Films - Canada
Abdul Gafur Khatri - Art-Painting - Gujarat
Ravindra Kolhe (Duo)* - Medicine (Affordable Healthcare) - Maharashtra
Smita Kolhe (Duo)* - Medicine (Affordable Healthcare) - Maharashtra
Bombayla Devi Laishram - Sports (Archery) - Manipur
Kailash Madbaiya - Literature and Education - Madhya Pradesh
Ramesh Babaji Maharaj - Social Work (Animal Welfare) - Uttar Pradesh
Vallabhbhai Vasrambhai Marvaniya - Agriculture - Gujarat
Gita Mehta (Foreigner) - Literature and Education - USA
Shadab Mohammad - Medicine (Dentistry) - Uttar Pradesh
K K Muhammed - Archaeology - Kerala
Shyama Prasad Mukherjee - Medicine (Affordable Healthcare) - Jharkhand
Daitari Naik - Social Work - Odisha
Shankar Mahadevan Narayan - Art-Vocals-Films - Maharashtra
Shantanu Narayen (Foreigner) - Trade and Industry (Technology) - USA
Nartaki Natraj - Art-Dance (Bharatnatyam) - Tamil Nadu
Tsering Norboo - Medicine-Surgery - Jammu & Kashmir
Anup Ranjan Pandey - Art-Music - Chhattisgarh
Jagdish Prasad Parikh - Agriculture - Rajasthan
Ganpatbhai Patel (Foreigner) - Literature and Education - USA
Bimal Patel - Architecture - Gujarat
Hukumchand Patidar - Agriculture - Rajasthan
Harvinder Singh Phoolka - Public Affairs - Punjab
Madurai Chinna Pillai - Social Work (Microfinance) - Tamil Nadu
Tao Porchon-Lynch (Foreigner) - Yoga - USA
Kamala Pujhari - Agriculture - Odisha
Bajrang Punia - Sports (Wrestling) - Haryana
Jagat Ram - Medicine (Ophthalmology) - Chandigarh
R V Ramani - Medicine (Ophthalmology) - Tamil Nadu
Devarapalli Prakash Rao - Social Work (Affordable Education)
Anup Sah - Art-Photography - Uttarakhand
Milena Salvini (Foreigner) - Art-Dance (Kathakali) - France
Nagindas Sanghavi - Literature & Education-Journalism - Maharashtra
Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry - Art-Lyrics - Telangana
Shabbir Sayyad - Social Work (Animal Welfare) - Maharashtra
Mahesh Sharma - Social Work (Tribal Welfare) - Madhya Pradesh
Mohammad Hanif Khan Shastri - Literature and Education - Delhi
Brijesh Kumar Shukla - Literature & Education - Uttar Pradesh
Narendra Singh - Animal Husbandry - Haryana
Prashanti Singh - Sports (Basketball) - Uttar Pradesh
Sultan Singh - Animal Husbandry - Haryana
Jyoti Kumar Sinha - Social Work (Affordable Education) - Bihar
Anandan Sivamani - Art-Music - Tamil Nadu
Sharada Srinivasan - Archaeology - Karnataka
Devendra Swarup (Posthumous) - Literature and Education-Journalism - Uttar Pradesh
Ajay Thakur - Sports-Kabaddi - Himachal Pradesh
Rajeev Tharanath - Art-Music-Sarod - Karnataka
Saalumarada Thimmakka - Social Work (Environment) - Karnataka
Jamuna Tudu - Social Work (Environment) - Jharkhand
Bharat Bhushan Tyagi - Agriculture - Uttar Pradesh
Ramaswami Venkataswami - Medicine (Surgery) - Tamil Nadu
Ram Saran Verma - Agriculture - Uttar Pradesh
Swami Vishudhananda - Spiritualism - Kerala
Hiralal Yadav - Art-Vocals-Folk - Uttar Pradesh
Venkateswara Rao Yadlapalli - Agriculture - Andhra Pradesh
