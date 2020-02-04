Pakistan readies to import more palm oil from Malaysia after curb by India

Pakistan will do its best to buy more palm oil from Malaysia after top buyer India put curbs on imports last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday, uring a visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

Last year Pakistan bought 1.1 million tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia, the world's second biggest producer and exporter of the edible oil.

Also read: Adani, Patanjali and Emami to gain from restrictions on Malaysian palm oil

Also read: Malaysia to increase purchase of sugar from India to resolve palm oil spat