'Aisi Chai Ki Dushman Ko Bhi Dost Banaye': Pakistani tea seller puts a poster of IAF pilot Abhinandan on his stall

A tea stall in Pakistan is cashing in big time on IAF pilot Abhinandan's popularity to attract customers.

A poster of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman with a special message in Urdu saying 'Aisi Chai Ki Dushman Ko Bhi Dost Banaye' (Tea so fine, it makes even an enemy a friend) at this tea vendor's booth somewhere in Pakistan has gone viral on social media with netizens going gaga across social media platforms.

This Pakistani uncle has got some serious marketing skills. The small roadside tea stall has a banner with the following text: 'Khan's Tea Stall - A tea that makes foes turn into friends' with the image of Indian Air Force pilot #Abhinandan - #IAF pic.twitter.com/ldQVG6brI7 - Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) March 12, 2019 Marketing level : Tea is fantastic Fantastic #Abhinandan #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/chKgTnRn9Q - (@kabariawala) March 12, 2019

This self-promotion of a Pakistani tea seller to boost his profits manifests the interest the IAF pilot has generated amongst people in the two countries. Social media user are also marveling at the vendor's marketing skills.

The picture on the poster is a grab from one of the videos of IAF pilot Abhinandan where he is sipping on some tea after being captured by Pakistani army. He thanks the army officials for the hot tea.

Abhinandan was captured from Horra'n village (barely 7 Kms from the LoC) in Bhimber district of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) after ejecting from his jet which caught fire in a dogfight with Pakistani fighters on February 27.

The Wing Commander was released two days after being held in captivity.

