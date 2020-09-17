scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Parliament Session: India-China trade deficit fell to $5.5 billion in Q1, says Piyush Goyal

In a written reply, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the trade between the countries, too, dipped to $16.55 billion in Q1, against $21.42 billion in the same period last year

The trade deficit between India and China in April-June (Q1) of this fiscal year fell to $5.48 billion, compared to $13.1 billion in the corresponding period last year, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the trade between the countries, too, dipped to $16.55 billion in Q1, against $21.42 billion in the same period last year.

"The Centre has consistently taken steps to balance our trade with China by increasing exports and reducing dependence on imports from China," he said.

Also read: India logs $14.2 billion in trade surplus for April-August, first in a decade

Also read: Govt plans to set up single window system for clearances, approvals of investments: Piyush Goyal

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos