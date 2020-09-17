Parliament Session: India-China trade deficit fell to $5.5 billion in Q1, says Piyush Goyal

The trade deficit between India and China in April-June (Q1) of this fiscal year fell to $5.48 billion, compared to $13.1 billion in the corresponding period last year, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the trade between the countries, too, dipped to $16.55 billion in Q1, against $21.42 billion in the same period last year.

"The Centre has consistently taken steps to balance our trade with China by increasing exports and reducing dependence on imports from China," he said.

