Pharma companies send SOS to govt to clear stuck imports from China

The pharmaceutical industry has sent a distress message to top government officials as well Prime Minister's Office (PMO) flagging delay in clearances for import from China. The industry has said that there has been an "acute disruption in manufacturing of pharmaceutical products". Delay in clearances for imports from China has come in aftermath of the border clash that triggered boycott calls for Chinese goods.

Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) informed the government that member companies have sent them distress calls over acute disruption in manufacturing of pharmaceutical products over the last three days. "Very critical key starting raw materials, intermediates & APIs are not being cleared for the reasons not known at all," said Pharmexcil, as mentioned in a report in CNBC-TV18.

Industry members said that if the import are not cleared on priority, then it will be a challenge to maintain 90-100 per cent production. Supply chain might also get "completely diluted" as a result, it said.

Industry also said that it appreciates the new policies but 'Atma Nirbharta' will come in its own time and considered manner. They have said that "man-made disruptions" have led to tremendous difficulties to the industry and asked the Department of Pharmaceuticals to urge speedy clearances of materials.

Delays in clearances have come as India is undertaking 100 per cent examination of all consignment of goods from China. Delhi-based Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry and joint managing director of Hindustan Syringes said, "We are informed, all consignments of China origin are being detained at ports for 100 per cent examination." A Chennai-based industry source told BusinessToday.In that cargo will not be stopped, but will be re-examined. "Even the goods that have been given out of charge (faster clearance approval) will be re-examined," said the source.

Also read: Now, India throws the gauntlet! Imports from China held up at ports since June 22

Also read: 70% 'Made in China', eh? Centre to ask Flipkart, Amazon, others to disclose 'origin'