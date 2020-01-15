Piyush Goyal calls for zero tolerance for substandard products, services

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said the new Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Act will relook at all standards for goods and services to balance the interest of consumers and the industry. Speaking at the 6th national standards conclave in Delhi on Wednesday, Goyal said the move would make way for the culture of quality in India and end the production or import of substandard products and services.

He also stated that India would not allow the imports of products that were not categorised under specific HSN (internationally recognised identification code for specific products) codes.

The minister called for zero tolerance for substandard products and services from industry and consumers. The government would support industry in every way to establish standards to meet international requirements, he said. "Unless Indian business and industry make standards its calling card, India will not be able to reach the target of a $5 trillion economy," said Goyal.

According to the minister, the reason why India's trade and businesses failed to gain from the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) entered into with other countries was the poor quality of the products and services that get restricted due to the non-tariff barriers set by India's trade partners. He said the number of technical barriers to trade (TBT) in India's major trade partners were in thousands -- US (8,000), Brazil (3,879), China (2,872), etc - but India had only 439 TBTs.

The minister urged BIS, FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) and other departments to work in mission mode to ensure that goods and services produced and imported in India meet the international quality requirements.

He hoped the collaborative approach will help in setting up and upgrading standards to give the best products and services to the consumers and also ensure the protection of the environment.

The 6th National Standards Conclave is being held in Delhi on 15-16 January, 2020. The conclave is organised by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Export Inspection Council of India (EIC), National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) and the Centre for Research on International Trade.

