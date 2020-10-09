Piyush Goyal given additional charge of consumer affairs ministry after Paswan's demise

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been assigned the additional charge of ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, following the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Goyal currently holds the charge of Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Lok Jan Shakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at a Delhi hospital on Thursday evening. Paswan, 74, had undergone a heart surgery recently.

Paswan, eight-time Lok Sabha member and current Rajya Sabha MP, had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of India's highly regarded Dalit leaders.

Few days back, his son and MP Chirag Paswan, in an open letter, had said that he won't be available to the party workers in Bihar where Assembly elections are due for October-November because of the illness of his father. Chirag had informed them that his father was in the ICU.

Earlier today, leaders across the party spectrum paid their last respects to the deceased minister. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to the late Union minister at the latter's residence. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present at the late minister's residence in Delhi.

Paid respects to late Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. His unwavering commitment to social justice will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/QaklVGclx5 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2020 After Paswan's death on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that his death had left a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. "Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji's demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity," tweeted PM Modi. Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence.



The LJP leader passed away yesterday.

