Planning to file income tax return? Don't forget to get your PAN linked to Aadhaar

All those people who haven't linked their PAN card to Aadhaar card still have time to do so till the end of this month. According to the Income Tax Department, it is mandatory to link Aadhaar card with PAN card before March 31, 2019.

If your Aadhaar is not linked with PAN card before the deadline, then you will not be allowed to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) and risk cancellation of your PAN numbers. You can get your Aadhaar linked with PAN either through SMS facility or through the e-portal.

The I-T Department recently tweeted about the deadline to link Aadhaar card and PAN card. The Biometric ID (Aadhar) and PAN linkages can be done through the websites of Income Tax Department, NSDL and UTIITSL.

However, in case of mismatch of name on Aadhaar card and PAN card, rectifications can be done following a specific procedure, as notified by the I-T department.

In case of a minor mismatch:

In case of a minor mismatch of name, One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar. Go to e-filing website of the I-T department and click on the link in the left pane i.e., 'Link Aadhaar' and enter the details like your name (same as given in Aadhaar card), Aadhaar number, PAN number and click on Submit. Avoid spelling mistakes and use the exact case of alphabets.

In case of a major mismatch:

In cases where the name of the person in Aadhaar is completely different from name in PAN database, then the linkage may fail. In such cases, the PAN holder has to change the name in either Aadhaar or in PAN database or visit personally to designated PAN application centres of NSDL e-Gov or UTIITSL for Biometric Aadhaar authentification. List of designated PAN centres is already available on the websites of NSDL and UTIITSL.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

