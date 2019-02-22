PM Modi in Seoul: Holds 'constructive' talks with President Moon; pays tribute to fallen soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Seoul said that he has held "constructive" talks with the South Korean President Moon Jae-in. They held talks on Friday on enhancing bilateral cooperation in key areas including trade, investment, defence and security. PM Modi who is on a two-day trip to the country will also be accepting the Seoul Peace Prize that was announced last year. The Prime Minister also met the First Lady Kim Jung-sook.

After the talks, PM Modi addressed the media and said that South Korea is an important partner in India's economic transformation.

"South Korea is an important partner in India's economic transformation. Our trade and investment are growing - PM @narendramodi in his Press Statement following the delegation level talks with Korean President @moonriver365," tweeted Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier the Prime Minister laid a wreath at the National Cemetery in Seoul and paid tribute to fallen soldiers, including those who died in the Korean War. "PM Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National Cemetery of Republic of Korea that entombs remains of 1,65,000 martyrs and paid homage to the fallen soldiers," Kumar said.

The Seoul National Cemetery is reserved for Korean veterans, including soldiers who were martyred in the Korean independence movement, Korean War and Vietnam War.

On his first day in South Korea, PM Modi unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Yonsei University. Along with President Moon, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was also present during the event.

"The august presence of President @moonriver365, FL Kim Jung-sook and my friend, Mr. Ban Ki-moon (former Secretary General of the United Nations) made the programme even more special," he said. "Through his lifestyle, Bapu showed what living in harmony with nature is. He also showed that it is important to leave a clean and green planet for the future generations," said the Prime Minister.

