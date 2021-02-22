PM Modi inaugurates metro, railway projects in Bengal, says will provide new avenues to industries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated several railway projects in poll-bound West Bengal, and said the new railway lines will make life easier and provide new avenues for industries.

Better means of transport in the country will strengthen the resolve for self-reliance and confidence, the prime minister said, adding that the 4.1 km extension of metro from Noapara to Dakshineswar will reduce the travel time from 90 minutes to 25 minutes.

Besides flagging off the first service on Noapara-Dakshineswar stretch, Modi also inaugurated the third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram.

"West Bengal has been an important centre of self-reliance in the country and there are immense possibilities of international trade for West Bengal and the North East," he said.

The prime minister said the impact of 'Made in India' is visible on the metro and railway systems being constructed in the country. "From laying tracks and modern locomotives to modern trains and modern coaches, goods and technology used in large quantities has become indigenous. This has sped up the project execution and increased the quality of construction."

Modi also dedicated to the nation the doubling of Azimganj to Khargraghat Road section of Eastern Railway, the fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara and the third line between Rasulpur and Magra.

