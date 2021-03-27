PM Modi pays homage at Bangabandhu Mausoleum, visits Bangladesh's Kali Shaktipeeth on Day 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the second day of his two-day visit to Bangladesh, paid tributes at the Mausoleum of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara. This marked the first-ever visit by any foreign Head of State to pay homage at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex.

Prime Minister Modi planted a Bakul tree sapling to commemorate this historic event. His counterpart Sheikh Hasina accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana was also present. PM Modi also signed the visitor book at the Mausoleum complex, saying "The life of Bangabandhu epitomised the freedom struggle of the people of Bangladesh for their rights, for the preservation of their inclusive culture and their identity."

At the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple. pic.twitter.com/XsXgBukg9m Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021 Earlier today, he started the second day by taking the blessings of Goddess Kali at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Shaktipeeth in Satkhira, which is one of the 51 Shaktipeeths in the Puranic tradition. PM Modi also placed a handmade mukut, made of silver with gold plating on Goddess kali. Prime Minister also announced a grant for the construction of a community hall-cum cyclone shelter attached to the temple. The PM will now go to Dhaka and have one-on-one talks with Hasina. The delegation-level talks and signing of MoUs will follow the meeting between the top leaders. Speaking at Orakandi. https://t.co/3ryP7Hucsi Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021

Modi arrived in Dhaka for his visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of Prime Minister Hasina on Friday. This is the historic visit to celebrate Mujib Borsho-the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh; and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation.

Soon after his arrival, he visited the National Martyrs' Memorial (JatiyoSritiShoudho), the National monument of Bangladesh to pay tributes to the valour and the sacrifice of those who gave their lives in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

He also met the community leaders including Representatives of Minorities in Bangladesh, Bangladeshi Mukhtijoddhas, Friends of India and Youth Icons. He also met political leaders from the 14 party alliance along with the convener. He also interacted with opposition leaders from various political parties of Bangladesh. The engagement involved discussions on many issues about the two countries bilateral relations.

