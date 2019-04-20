Ticket to Sadhvi Pragya answer to those who branded 5,000-year-old civilisation as terrorism: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, defended BJP's decision to field Malegaon blast-accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. The Prime Minister said that the ticket to Thakur was an answer to those who branded 5,000 years of civilisation as terrorism.

"They defamed a 5000-old culture that believes in Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam. They called them terrorists. To answer them all, this is a symbol and it will cost Congress," he said.

In an interview to Times Now, Modi called Sadhvi Pragya a saint and said that she was subjected to torture. "A woman, a Sadhvi was tortured like this, no one raised a finger," Modi added.

The Prime Minister also brought up the Samjhauta case judgment and said that there are people who have been punished without evidence. He also brought up the 1984 Sikh riots, saying that Congress awarded people accused of killing thousands of Sikhs and that they had no moral right to give sermons. "When in 1984 Indira Gandhi died, her son said when a big tree falls the earth shakes. Thereafter, there were thousands of Sikhs who were massacred. Was it not terror? Was it not terror unleashed by a few people? Despite that he was made PM and the neutral media never asked a question like it is doing now. Those who were identified by eyewitnesses, those who lead murderous mobs were made MPs, some were made cabinet ministers, one was recently made CM of Madhya Pradesh. Those who are facing such serious charges were never questioned," he added.

Modi asked why were questions being raised on Sadhvi Pragya's bail and why not on Congress candidates from Amethi and Raebareli who were also out on bail. "Should the Amethi and Raebareli candidates who are out on bail not be questioned? But a Bhopal BJP candidate is out on bail and is fighting elections, there is a huge hue and cry," he said.

He also accused the Congress of weaving "a web of lies just like the script of a movie". He said that it is the modus operandi of the Congress; they also tried to portray the natural death of Justice Loya as a murder case.

Recently Sadhvi Pragya had commented on 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare, who was killed fighting terrorists in Mumbai. "Hemant Karkare was called by the (blast) probe panel member to Mumbai. I was then in a Mumbai jail. The commission member told him that if he didn't have any proof against me, he should not unlawfully hold me in jail. But he said he will do anything to bring the proof...Will do anything...will create it, bring it from here and there, but will not release Sadhvi," she said. At a press conference she said that she had told Karkare that he will be "finished" and that he was killed by terrorists two months later.

She was severely criticised for her comment on Karkare, after which BJP said that it was her personal statement.

The Opposition parties have demanded an apology from BJP for her comments on Karkare.

