PM Modi Speech Updates: PM Modi gives 'vocal for local' mantra; urges people to follow 'Do Gaz Doori'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation on Tuesday, said India will do everything to become a self-reliant nation. Asking people to be 'vocal for local', the PM said all the countrymen will have to work together with this resolve. He also said that under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, the Centre had earlier announced a package of Rs 1.75 lakh crore. While extending the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana till November, the PM said: "In the last 3 months, Rs 31,000 crore were deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. Also, Rs 18,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers."
4.27 PM: Need special focus on containment zones: PM Modi
During lockdown, rules were strictly abided by. Now, govts, local administration and citizens again have to show similar caution. We need to have a special focus on containment zones. If you see someone flouting norms, tell them to not do so: PM Modi
4.22 PM: Be vocal for local: PM
India will do everything to become a self-reliant nation, says PM Modi.
4.16 PM: Today if the government is able to provide free food grains to the poor, the credit goes to hardworking farmers and honest taxpayer.
4.13 PM: Now a ration card is also being arranged for the whole of India. The biggest benefit of this will be to those poor: PM Modi
4.12 PM: More than Rs 90,000 crore rupees will be spent in this expansion of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, says PM.
4.11 PM: Ever since Unlock-1 started in the country, negligence in personal and social behaviour has been increasing. Earlier, we were more cautious about the use of masks, 'do gaj doori' and washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds: PM Modi COVID-19
4.10 PM: In comparison to other countries across the globe, India is still in a very stable situation, in the battle against COVID-19. Timely decisions and measures have played a great role: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
4.08 PM: This exercise is to save the lives of 1.3 billion people. No one is above the norms: PM Modi
4.05 PM: We need to be fully alert: PM Modi
"We now need to be more careful but it is concerning to see that people have become more careless. We need to be fully alert now. We must rebuke, stop and explain to violators," says PM Modi
4.03 PM: People have become careless since the restrictions were relaxed in Unlock 1, says PM Modi
4.02 PM: We have reached Unlock 2 phase: Modi
We have reached Unlock 2 phase. We have already reached the season where you witness a lot of cold and cough. I urge you to take care of yourself: PM Modi
3.59 PM: Prime Minister Modi's address to begin shortly
3.57 PM: India-China military-level talks continue
Indian and Chinese militaries on Tuesday held another round of Lt General-level talks with a focus on finalising modalities for disengagement of troops from several friction points in eastern Ladakh, government sources said. The talks took place at a meeting point in Chushul sector on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, they said.
3.50 PM: PM may talk about India-China border tension
During his Sunday Mann ki Baat address, the Prime Minister said, "The world has seen India's commitment to protecting its borders and sovereignty. In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those eyeing our territories." He said that India knows the true value of friendship but also knows how to give a befitting reply if the situation demands. "India bows to our brave martyrs who lost their lives in Ladakh. Their valour will always be remembered," he said.
3.49 PM: PM's addresses in past
PM Modi's last address was on May 12 when he announced the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to revive the economy. In his last Mann ki Baat address, PM Modi had spoken about the India-China clash in Ladakh and said that the jawans gave a befitting reply to those eyeing Indian territory. While it is unclear what he is going to talk about, the PM is likely to address both or either of the issues during his Tuesday address.
3.30 PM: The ICMR study on plasma therapy (PLACID Trial) is still ongoing. Sample size is 452. An interim analysis of 300 patients has not been conducted. The results will be shared on completion of the study from a scientific perspective: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
3.00 PM: During his meeting with officials on coronavirus preparedness today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed officials to evaluate various technology tools to ensure efficient and timely vaccination in due course of time. Prime Minister also directed that detailed planning for such large scale vaccination should be undertaken immediately.
