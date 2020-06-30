PM Modi Speech Updates: PM Modi gives 'vocal for local' mantra; urges people to follow 'Do Gaz Doori'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation on Tuesday, said India will do everything to become a self-reliant nation. Asking people to be 'vocal for local', the PM said all the countrymen will have to work together with this resolve. He also said that under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, the Centre had earlier announced a package of Rs 1.75 lakh crore. While extending the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana till November, the PM said: "In the last 3 months, Rs 31,000 crore were deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. Also, Rs 18,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers."

4.27 PM: Need special focus on containment zones: PM Modi

During lockdown, rules were strictly abided by. Now, govts, local administration and citizens again have to show similar caution. We need to have a special focus on containment zones. If you see someone flouting norms, tell them to not do so: PM Modi

4.22 PM: Be vocal for local: PM

India will do everything to become a self-reliant nation, says PM Modi.