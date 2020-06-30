PM Modi speech: This world leader paid Rs 13,000 fine for violating norms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech on Tuesday, said that people have become less alert after the relaxations were eased in Unlock 1 phase. He said that now that cases are continuing to increase, people need to be more alert. The Prime Minister gave the example of the leader of a country who was fined Rs 13,000 for violating rules.

The leader he is talking about is Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov who was fined $174 or a little over Rs 13,000 for violating an order to wear protective mask in public. Health Minister Kiril Ananiev had directed Bulgarians to wear face masks while stepping out of their homes. Not only was the PM fined but all the churchgoers who were found without masks during his visit was fined. "All persons who were without protective face masks in the church at the Rila Monastery during the prime minister's visit will be fined," the health ministry had stated.

PM Modi took the example of Bulgarian authorities and said that Indian authorities must function with similar zest.

The Prime Minister urged people to take precautions and maintain the same level of alertness and hygiene as in the beginning of the pandemic. "We have reached the Unlock 2 phase. We have already reached the season where you witness a lot of cold and cough. I urge you to take care of yourself," he said.

PM Modi said that at a time when people need to be more careful, citizens are increasingly dropping their guards. He added that if anyone sees any violator, then he or she must be rebuked for not following protocols and then explained why these measures are mandatory.

During his speech on Tuesday, the Prime Minister announced that the deadline of the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana that benefitted 80 crore people has been extended to November. He said that Rs 90,000 crore would be spent on this scheme.

Also read: PM Modi Speech Updates: PM Modi gives 'vocal for local' mantra; urges people to follow 'Do Gaz Doori'

Also read: PM Garib Kalyan Yojana extended till November end; to cost govt Rs 90,000 crore