PM Modi video message: When and where to watch

Coronavirus updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a video today at 9am. It is expected that the Prime Minister will stress on the battle with COVID-19 and how every citizen should cooperate with the frontline workers, including doctors, medical staff and law enforcement agencies in ensuring the smooth implementation of the 21 day lockdown that is in place till April 14.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "At 9 am tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians."

The Prime Minister is also expected to address the Nizamuddin Markaz event as there has been a sudden spurt in the number of cases due to the particular event. He is also expected to reach out to religious groups for their cooperation in India's battle against novel coronavirus.

Where to watch live streaming of PM Modi's address to the nation:

Live telecast channels: PM Modi's speech on COVID-19 can be streamed live on channels like Doordarshan, Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV. For live telecast, viewers can also tune into AajTak and India Today TV. PM Modi's speech is also available with sign language interpretations on DD Bharati.

