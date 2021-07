PM Modi swearing-in ceremony: Here's a list of ministers who will take oath today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new Council of Ministers is about to take oath in a few hours from now. Reports so far have maintained that the new Cabinet under PM Modi will have a lot of new faces, and will be a lot younger than the old one too.

Amit Shah, the present BJP chief and the newly elected Gandhinagar MP is expected to be given a significant portfolio in the new Union Cabinet. Smriti Irani, who wrestled the Amethi seat from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, is also likely to be given a major responsibility in the new Modi Cabinet.

Here's a list of ministers who are likely to take oath with PM Modi today: