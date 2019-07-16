Govt cancels postal exams following uproar in parliament, to be conducted in all local languages

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Tuesday told the Rajya Sabha that the postal exams held last week have been annulled. He also informed the lower house that fresh examination will be conducted in all local languages including Tamil.

In the upper house of parliament, AIADMK MPs protested against the Central government's move to preclude Tamil as a regional language in postal exams. Due to this, there were multiple adjournments in the Rajya Sabha. DMK, CPI and CPM members also joined AIADMK MPs in their protests in the upper house. DMK lawmakers even staged a walkout from the assembly in protest.

The political parties objected to the exclusion of Tamil as a regional language in the exams held on Sunday for the post of postmen and assistants in rural areas. The candidates were only allowed to take up the exams in Hindi and English.

The parties wanted the examinations to be cancelled. DMK MLA Thangam Thenarasu bought a call attention motion in the assembly and sought the house to pass a resolution on the issue. Echoing the concern, DMK President MK Stalin blamed the centre for denying the people from non-Hindi speaking states the right to get the central government jobs.

The postal department on July 11 modified a notification dated May 10, 2019, limiting the language of question paper to Hindi and English. The amendment was announced barely three days before the exam date.

