Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the largest Bhagavad Gita in the world

The Prime Minister inaugurated the world's largest and heaviest Bhagavad Gita at the Delhi ISKCON temple. As per ISCKON, the holy book measuring 2.8 meters by 2 meters has 670 pages and weights at 800 kg. It is also the world's largest sacred book.

"With an artistic touch of 18 exquisite paintings and an innovative elegant layout, the book has been printed in Milan, Italy, on YUPO synthetic paper so as to make it untearable and waterproof," the ISKCON said.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), known colloquially as the Hare Krishna movement, is a worldwide confederation of more than 400 temples and runs 100 vegetarian restaurants and a wide variety of community-serving projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed a rally in Rajasthan before reaching Delhi, decided to take the Metro ride to reach ISKCON, which is located near Kailash Colony metro station. Inside the coach, PM Modi interacted with some of the commuters as well as posed with them for pictures.

Earlier in the day, he held a rally in Churu where he lauded the Indian Air Force (IAF) for conducting its strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror launch pads in Balakot, Muzaffarabad, and Chakothi. This was hours after India launched airstrikes at terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan.

