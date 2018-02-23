Priyanka Chopra terminates contract with Nirav Modi's brand after PNB scam

In the light of the PNB scam, Priyanka Chopra, who featured in an advertisement for billionaire jeweller, Nirav Modi, has terminated her contract with the brand, as said by the actor's spokesperson. The TV commercial also featured actor Sidharth Malhotra.

"In light of recent allegations, Priyanka Chopra has chosen to terminate her contract with the Nirav Modi brand," Priyanka's spokesperson said in a statement, following earlier reports of the actor considering the same.

According to reports, the actor who has become a global face now and commands a huge fandom across the globe does not want to be associated with Modi and urged her lawyers to find a way out.

The jewellery brand had signed the Quantico star in January last year. Sidharth Malhotra, who featured in the same commercial, has mentioned that his contract with the company expired last year and he has nothing to add about the scam.

Modi's uncle Mehul Choksi who owns Gitanjali Gems, was also a part of this banking scam that has rattled the entire country. Kangana Ranaut, brand ambassador of Gitanjali's brand Nakshatra, and Bipasha Basu, brand ambassador of Gili, another of the company's brands, accused the company of unpaid dues and breach of contract. Basu said that Gitanjali Gems continued to use her photographs even after the expiry of her contract, while Ranaut said that there are outstanding dues beyond the stipulated contract.

However, Bipasha Basu's spokesperson has clarified that the Omkara actress is not seeking any legal action against the company.

Earlier this month, the state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) said it had detected a Rs 11,400 crore fraud where Nirav Modi allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from a branch in Mumbai to secure overseas credit from other Indian lenders.

