QS World University Rankings 2022: 3 Indian institutions among top-200; IISc-Bengaluru tops globally in research

Three Indian universities are ranked in the top-200 in QS World University Rankings 2022, with IIT-Bombay securing 177th position, IIT-Delhi at 185th, and IISc-Bengaluru placed on 186th position.

IISc-Bengaluru has been ranked number 1 in the world for research, shows the QS Ranking data. QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, released the 18th edition of the world's international university rankings on Wednesday.

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' congratulated all three institutions for securing a place among the top 200 global universities. Pokhriyal said, "India is taking a leap in the field of education and research and is emerging as a vishwaguru (world leader)." The minister said initiatives such as National Education Policy - 2020 and Institute of Eminence are instrumental in ranking India's colleges and institutes globally.

The US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has been ranked number 1 university in the world, with an overall score of 100. University of Oxford has been ranked second, while Stanford University has secured third position.

