Railway fares for AC travel slashed by up to Rs 235 for 5 southwestern trains

In a good news for train passengers, the Railways has slashed the prices of AC coaches or chair cars in five southwestern trains coming from Bengaluru, Gadag and Mysuru in Karnataka by up to Rs 235. These prices have been slashed to boost train travelling, which is a part of the Railway Board's plan to adopt dynamic fare pricing based on the supply-demand ratio, an IANS report said.

The AC fare in Gadag-Mumbai Express -- from Kalburagi in Karnataka to Solapur in Maharashtra -- has been reduced by Rs 60 to Rs 435 from Rs 495. The prices will be applicable November 11. Passengers travelling by the Mysuru-Shirdi Express AC will have shell out just Rs 260 -- Rs 235 less than the previous fare -- between Mysuru and Bengaluru from December 3.

Three AC fare in Yesvantpur-Bikaner Express between Bengaluru and Hubballi is reduced by Rs 145. The latest pricing will be applicable after November 30. Similarly, three-AC fare for the Yesvantpur-Secunderabad Express has been reduced by Rs 40 to Rs 305 from its earlier fare of Rs 345. The revised fare will be applicable after November 22. Those travelling in AC coach of Bengaluru's Yesvantpur-Hubballi Weekly Express will now have to pay Rs 590 as compared to the earlier fare of Rs 735.

After a Niti Aayog report suggested decongestion of railway terminals, the Indian Railways has decided to change the terminating stations of 23 key trains, which will help shorten the delays at these points, a senior official of railways said. Among them, 12 trains are in Northern Railway, five in North Central Railway, one each in East Central Railway and North Western Railway and four trains in South Central Railway, which have been shifted. The Railways has also shifted 20 trains to adjacent terminals, thus streamlining operations at terminals by avoiding reversals.

